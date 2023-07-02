A Chinese island house brings luxury minimalism to seaside living

This Chinese island house in the country's Guangdong region blends minimalist architecture, contemporary luxury, and seaside living. L House by Shenzhen-based studio AD Architecture was designed to challenge perceptions of what modern urban living could look like, as the idyllic residence is located in a well-to-do neighbourhood of a town, a stone's throw from a river flowing out to the sea.

(Image credit: Ouyang Yun, GraspFoto)

L House by AD Architecture: a contemporary Chinese island house

L House was designed drawing on its context – both the natural landscape and the existing way of life and communities on the island. The architects, led by founder Xie Peihe, said: ‘The silent building, with the power of quietness and a pure white tone, makes everything around – the wind, water, trees, sunlight, birds, and fishing boats – become the beauty with sound.'

(Image credit: Ouyang Yun, GraspFoto)

Neutral, light colours and openness dominate interior and exterior. A swimming pool placed in an open-air atrium also acts as a light well for the lower ground level below. 'The flowing water, light, and wind create a natural sense of fluidity and an open, transparent space experience,' the architects write.

(Image credit: Ouyang Yun, GraspFoto)

Pared=down interiors and clean, simple geometries help compose a calming overall atmosphere. The main materials, stone, handmade paint, micro-cement and timber flooring, create soft, tactile surfaces that, however, do not steal the spotlight.

(Image credit: Ouyang Yun, GraspFoto)

At the same time, 'in residential space, simplicity is not the ultimate goal', the architecture team points out. Functionality played a key role in the design, and the open spaces and flowing arrangement reflect directly the clients' needs, elegantly balancing light and privacy, practicality and ease.

(Image credit: Ouyang Yun, GraspFoto)

(Image credit: Ouyang Yun, GraspFoto)

(Image credit: Ouyang Yun, GraspFoto)

arch-ad.com