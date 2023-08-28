ID+EA, Senegal: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ID+EA was founded by Fatiya Djene Mazza in Senegal in 2015, and has gone from strength to strength since. Now, the dynamic practice is joining the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Its Black Rock House is a residence with a strong art twist – and our spotlighted project (created by Senegalese architect Abib Djenne in collaboration with Djene Mazza, Kehinde Wiley – an artist who features in the Wallpaper* USA 300 – and textile designer Aïssa Dione).

(Image credit: Loic Lima)

Who: ID+EA

ID+EA may be a young studio, but Djene Mazza has already undertaken many projects and collaborations in a variety of scopes and sizes. A holistic approach that prioritises researching the varying cultural, societal, environmental, and economic aspects of each commission allows the architect and her team to 'devise sustainable and high-impact design solutions', she explains.

(Image credit: Loic Lima)

'Our studio takes immense pride in formulating designs that harmoniously blend elements of traditional and contemporary styles. Our objective is to pioneer a fresh, engaging narrative that challenges conventional African design norms,' said Djene Mazza.

'By fusing the steadfast principles of classic design with the daring innovation of modern architecture, we create a cohesive, dynamic design framework. In doing so, we strive to push the boundaries of African architectural expression, promoting a creative atmosphere that truly explores the potential of the architectural landscape.'

(Image credit: Loic Lima)

What: Black Rock House

Commissioned by artist Kehinde Wiley (currently showing at the de Young Museum, San Francisco), Black Rock House is located in Dakar, Senegal, and serves as the home for an artists' residency programme. The home, contemporary and idyllically drawing on its dramatic, seaside location, offers domestic spaces alongside a platform for African American and African artists to 'join forces, ideas and influences for the next generation'.

(Image credit: Loic Lima)

The house's clean lines, modern interiors and open spaces underscore a convivial as well as forward-thinking atmosphere, created to foster innovation. Meanwhile, the dark pigment of its main material – concrete – served as inspiration for the house's name.

(Image credit: Loic Lima)

Why: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023

Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 23rd edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Ecuador, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mozambique, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Vietnam, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.

(Image credit: Loic Lima)

id-ea.pro