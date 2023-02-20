Ha Ha Haus: an Alphington house cuts an intriguing figure in its suburban street
Ha Ha Haus by Figr Architecture Studio is an Alphington house designed as a perfect fit to its owners’ needs
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A new Alphington house, peeking out between trees and shrubbery, cuts a low, dark, intriguing figure among its counterparts in the green Melbourne suburb. Welcome to Ha Ha Haus, a new contemporary home by Figr Architecture Studio, designed to be functional, but also open and uplifting – a domestic family space that merges drama with daily life, all the while maintaining a sharp sense of humour and architectural wit.
A pitch-perfect Alphington house
'Our clients’ design brief was loose in that they were open to any “blue sky” ideas, provided the design met the core function of a close-knit family home that caters for frequent visitors from overseas, intergenerational living and – at times – a transient occupancy,' explains the architecture team, which is headed by the Cremorne-based studio's co-founders Adi Atic and Michael Artemenko.
In order to make sure all the brief's boxes were ticked, and the site's requirements and planning guidelines adhered to, the architects developed a sprawling single-storey design spread around a central green courtyard. This, combined with the front gardens and more greenery dotting the site, seen from various points and created by landscape studio Mud Office, also provides the right conditions for as much natural lighting and ventilation for the interiors as possible, in what was a 'challenging' site with a south-facing outside space.
Meanwhile, a 20,000-litre rainwater harvesting tank serves to provide recycled water for irrigation and bathrooms, ‘ten times that which is required by local building regulations’, the team explained. This volume is cleverly concealed inside a man-made, lushly planted mount at the front, which becomes a seamless part of the verdant outdoor spaces in the property.
Right behind the mount, the home’s native Australian, charred Blackbutt timber-clad shape 'generates its own horizon line and acts as a heat trap'. Inside, more timber and soft, fairly monochrome tones create a warm yet smart interior. 'The palette was intentionally paired back to three main finishes, which were locally sourced to limit embodied carbon emissions and selected for richness, robustness, longevity, and low-maintenance characteristics,' the architects write.
figr.com.au (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
London Fashion Week A/W 2023: Fashion East to Molly Goddard
The best of London Fashion Week A/W 2023 in our ongoing report, from the city’s diversity of emerging talent to Daniel Lee’s blockbuster debut at Burberry
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Designer James Shaw’s latest creation is a self-built home in east London
James Shaw's east London home is Filled with vintage finds and his trademark extruded plastic furniture, a compact self-built marvel
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
‘Bauhaus goes American!’: Louis Erard and Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry’s playful new watch
A sense of fun abounds in the watch collaboration between Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, Louis Erard and Alain Silberstein
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Park House is a minimalist, art-filled family home in Melbourne
Park House by Mim Design and Pleysier Perkins is an art-filled family home in Melbourne including a bold, concrete extension
By Nick Compton • Published
-
MPavilion 2022 opens and invites all under its bright orange roof
MPavilion 2022 opens in Melbourne to a design by All(zone), the Bangkok studio of Rachaporn Choochuey
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Fisherman’s House blends old, new and that view
Fisherman’s House by Studio Prineas balances a 19th-century cottage and contemporary concrete in a modern Sydney home
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Sydney Modern opens its doors and reveals immersive SANAA architecture
SANAA’s Sydney Modern opens its doors to the public in Australia
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Bass Coast Farmhouse brings drama to the Australian countryside
Bass Coast Farmhouse by John Wardle Architects is a rural dwelling in Australia’s Victoria, balancing contemporary design and traditional typologies
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
3XN’s Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney is a template for sustainable reuse
Quay Quarter Tower by Danish architecture firm 3XN, developed in partnership with BVN, offers sustainable architecture through clever redesign and reuse in Sydney, Australia
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Pergola Extension transforms Victorian Melbourne home
Pergola Extension by Krisna Cheung Architects offers a contemporary touch to a Victorian Melbourne property, infusing it with sustainability and generosity of space
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Hinterland House explores notions of nature, sustainability and a back-to-basics approach
Daniel Boddam Studio's Hinterland House explores nature, materials and ideas of sustainability and isolation
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated