This brutalist school by the Smithsons in Norfolk is getting a new lease of life

A gem of a brutalist school has been hiding in plain sight in the low-lying coastal edge of West Norfolk. The Smithdon High School in Hunstanton is one of the lesser-known, earlier works of the revered brutalist architecture couple Alison and Peter Smithson, who won the competition to design it at just 21 and 26 years old, respectively. The result was an inspiring, experimental building that became not only a local landmark and a beloved, working learning hub for the Hunstanton community, but it's also a piece of respected cultural legacy too – it is now Grade II* listed.

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Discover the Smithson's brutalist school in Hunstanton

The building was inaugurated in 1954, as Hunstanton School – it is now known as Smithdon High School (but many in the architectural community still refer to it by its original name). It has been a continuously used space for education throughout its life and was listed in 1993. Yet, despite the community's loving use, its constant operation over some 70 years resulted in some serious wear and tear, and an update has been on the cards for a while, its existing fabric fast reaching its end of life. Enter London-based architecture firm Jestico + Whiles, who, in 2025, won the competition to refresh the beloved landmark and bring it into the 21st century, while respecting its precious architectural heritage.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jestico + Whiles)

The architecture team is working together with Arup, who were the original structural engineers from the 1950s, conservation specialists Purcell, planning consultants DPP, and contractor Bowmer + Kirkland – while engaging closely with heritage bodies such as Historic England and the Twentieth Century Society to ensure a respectful and meaningful refurbishment.

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The brutalist school's two-storey, long, low form is discreet and discretely linear, using many of the Smithsons' hallmarks: honest use of materials 'as found', utilitarian approach and a clear expression of the building's structure. There are plenty of valuable details and architectural elements to study and cherish, Jestico + Whiles principal Ben Marston explains. 'They used steel, rationed and unusual in school construction at the time, which was pretty much handcrafted, welded together on site.'

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'Of course, there have been many alterations since it opened, unsightly extensions affecting the composition, infilling of skylights and most particularly with the façade. Glass panes – originally directly glazed into primary structure with no movement tolerance – began breaking soon after completion, resulting in most of the façade being altered or replaced over time. Yet beneath it all, much original fabric and clarity of the expressive design thinking remain. For example, whilst fixed glazing is all framed in black with the primary structure, the parts that open are all articulated in white.'

Marston adds that there is a theory that, in fact, has the white parts being originally light brown with a yellow oxide primer, and the white colour was a later implementation. The architecture team is currently exploring this via paint scrapes.

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The main school's body is a long rectangular shape with two courtyards at its heart. Open-air spaces like these – described by the Smithsons as 'the charged void', for their hard work in creating possibilities by allowing for free space – were staples of the brutalists' thinking. There is also a handful of low, smaller structures surrounding the main building – pavilions for craft workshops, community resource activities, a kitchen and a standalone gym.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Jestico + Whiles)

The ground floor contained facilities and circulation, while the teaching space was in the piano nobile upstairs. Interestingly, circulation is mostly vertical with wide staircases connecting the top floor classrooms and labs with some open, flexible spaces, bathroom facilities and the main hall downstairs. The original sight lines throughout were long and carefully planned to go straight through the building, emphasising transparency and permeability – of sunlight, air and movement.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jestico + Whiles)

The Jestico + Whiles plan is to restore as much of the original fabric as possible whilst updating what is beyond repair. Sadly, much falls into the latter category after years of occupation and the location's harsh, saline environment. The replacements will follow the original design closely, Marston ensures: 'Everyone has accepted the façade needs to be replaced due to its deterioration and poor thermal performance. The Smithsons used lots of innovation.

'They were aware that a glazed building would be challenging thermally, using an early form of double glazing on the north side. It was also a very early use of precast planks, many now concealed behind subsequently installed ceilings. Selected planks have been tested at Nottingham University to ensure they are structurally sound, and the plank structure will be exposed as it was originally. Whilst deteriorated fabric inevitably needs to be renewed, our approach overall is to restore the Smithsons’ original composition of the building and its use as a viable school.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jestico + Whiles)

The Smithsons have been pioneering in the architecture realm, heralding what we now know as New Brutalism. Later, more well-known projects by the duo include Robin Hood Gardens from 1972 (a part of it is now on show at the V&A East Storehouse ) and The Economist tower from 1964, both in London . This school project has so far enjoyed less exposure to the public eye than some of the architects' other work; however, it's an invaluable asset for Hunstanton and the generations of pupils who have passed through its doors. It is also a remarkable showcase of the Smithsons' early experimentations with layouts and materials.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jestico + Whiles)

With planning consent recently granted for the refurbishment's designs, and completion planned for 2028, Smithdon High School will move to a temporary home while repair works begin on site with the close of this school year. The brutalist school's next chapter, with the help of Jestico + Whiles, is now underway.

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