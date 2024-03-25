3XN exhibition in Copenhagen discusses architecture through our senses
3XN exhibition 'Aware: Architecture and Senses' opens its doors at the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen
Spatial immersion, bold gestures and the evocative; the 3XN exhibition 'Aware: Architecture and Senses' has just opened its doors in Copenhagen's Danish Architecture Center. The new show focuses on leading practice 3XN's rich architectural output and unique approach, with a multi-layered takeover that makes the most of the generous proportions of OMA partner Ellen van Loon's landmark building in the Nordic capital.
3XN exhibition: 'Aware: Architecture and Senses'
The exhibition's concept discusses the effect that architecture has upon us – the feelings it summons and its intangible power to alter experiences and, therefore, lives. To emphasise this, 3XN's curated display doesn't showcase the studio’s ever-growing body of work; rather, the exhibition invites visitors to an immersive journey through six site-specific installations.
'Design choices are never merely aesthetic – they fundamentally influence our lives and affect our experiences,' said Kim Herforth Nielsen, 3XN founder and creative director. 'Architecture shapes our behaviour. Are you – are we – aware of how?'
He continues: 'These intangible, fleeting qualities have long been a driving force of 3XN GXN’s work. We are fascinated by how people and space interact and have a hunger to understand and work with the innate, universal dimensions that make up experience. Why? Because experience is how we all understand architecture.'
Each of the installations is calibrated by the studio to inspire a different response – offering variety in the context they create. They span from organic forms to structured, crisper shapes, and from subtle, natural hues to the twisting staircase's powerful red environment.
Harnessing architecture's power to move us is key in planning our future homes, cities and communities, the team behind the newly opened show proposes.
'In Denmark and throughout Scandinavia, there is a very strong sense of responsibility for the collective,' said Kasper Riisholt, programme manager for culture at the Danish Architecture Center. 'This responsibility is also about our wellbeing – that our society and space must nurture, support, and facilitate a good quality of life for everyone. For architecture to contribute positively to our wellbeing, we must understand its core: What is our relationship with architecture, what does it do to us?'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
'Aware: Architecture and Senses' will be open at the Danish Architecture Center from 22 March to 15 September 2024
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
‘Accordian Fields’ at Lisson Gallery unites painters inspired by London
‘Accordian Fields’ at Lisson Gallery is a group show looking at painting linked to London
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
The Japanese watch brands to know now
Grand Seiko, Citizen and Casio are just some of the Japanese watch brands to keep an eye on
By James Gurney Published
-
Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 is a relaxing traveller experience that stimulates the senses
Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, designed by Boiffils Architecture, is an organic space inspired by Singapore's vegetation, forming a gateway into its garden city
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Opera Park in Copenhagen is an urban green island where ‘nature comes first’
The Opera Park creates a new urban green lung near Copenhagen's fast-developing Paper Island district, courtesy of Danish architecture studio Cobe
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cave Bureau uses geology to refocus and understand the relationship between architecture and nature
Cave Bureau’s exhibition at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art opens in Denmark, marking the latest – and last – entry in the gallery's The Architecture Studio series
By Marwa El Mubark Published
-
Nordic architecture explored in Share, a book about contemporary building
Discussions about Nordic architecture and contemporary practice meet in a new book by Artifice, Share: Conversations about Contemporary Architecture – The Nordic Countries
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
BIG’s Refugee Museum of Denmark addresses ‘one of the world’s greatest challenges’
BIG has converted and extended buildings at a Second World War Danish refugee camp to create the new Refugee Museum of Denmark
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Aalborg’s Utzon Center exhibition celebrates the Danish holiday home
A new exhibition at the Utzon Center in Aalborg, Denmark, titled ‘Holiday Home’, focuses on the iconic Danish sommerhus
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Kengo Kuma’s Hans Christian Andersen’s House mixes nature and fairytale architecture
Odense's Hans Christian Andersen’s House by Kengo Kuma opens its doors in Denmark, inviting the public to explore nature and fairytales
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Villa Kirk is a surrealist-inspired, futuristic home in Denmark
Spol Architects crafts a ‘hedonistic’ house extension in Denmark, Villa Kirk, featuring curves and attitude aplenty
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Greenland's Qaammat Pavilion for Unesco celebrates land and people
Architect Konstantin Ikonomidis designs Qaammat, a pavilion just above the Arctic Circle in Greenland, that celebrates the local landscape and the Inuit community
By Nick Compton Last updated