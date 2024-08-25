Kasawoo's Greek red cabin retreat is perfect for minimalist escapes
The Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024 welcomes Kasawoo, a young UK practice that draws on a new minimalist approach
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024 features Kasawoo, which joins our exciting annual round-up of emerging architecture studios from the UK.
Who: Kasawoo
London-based Kasawoo was founded by Kyriaki (Katie) Kasabalis and Darius Woo in 2020, after they met during their studies at Cornell University in the USA. Their studio was established with an aim to work on bringing great design to everyone. 'Early on in our practice, we discovered that good design was often out of reach for most people, and we made a commitment to change that. For us, good design does not need to come with a big price tag. That is why we set up our practice to bring this ethos to life,' they say.
This desire is combined with an approach that draws on a more ‘gentle’ architecture – minimalism, not through formal reduction, but rather through the efficiency of both design gestures and resources.
'In today’s material culture, we aim to redefine what ‘lightness’ means in construction through minimal and gentle interventions. We begin every project with a thoughtful assessment of the existing condition, asking ourselves what is the least we need to alter to really make a difference? We realise the potential of our projects through minimising demolition and we pride ourselves in always finding the smallest degree of intervention,' they say.
What: Vanato Cabin
This striking red cabin, was conceived as a tiny home on wheels on the island of Zakynthos in Greece. The project, titled Vanato Cabin, is a response to the pressures of fast tourism the country is facing and aims to create a compact, comfortable and design-led holiday retreat that touches lightly on its land and respects its environment and resources.
Vanato Cabin has been prefabricated off-site out of wood, reducing its carbon footprint through both building methods and material. At the same time, large openings ensure it connects with its surroundings. 'Two triangular wooden platforms fabricated on-site extend the interior space to the outside, allowing for both minimal living and maximum connection to nature,’ say the architects.
The cabin's bright colouring is not random, they add: ‘The exterior cladding is painted a deep red creating a visual link between the colour of the cabin and that of traditional houses found throughout the island, signalling the importance of new construction methods that respect their surroundings.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Why: Architects’ Directory 2024
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
A modernist São Paulo apartment finds a new lease of life
A spacious modernist São Paulo apartment in the neighbourhood of Higienópolis gets a thorough renovation by Brazilian architects Bloco Arquitetos
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Retreat to Lecce’s reborn Palazzo Zimara, a baroque gem from 1557
Architect Raffaele Centonze transforms the 16th-century Palazzo Zimara into an 18-room boutique hotel in the historic city centre
By Andrew Wasserstein Published
-
Is new writing tool, BYOK, a solution for perpetual procrastinators?
Bring Your Own Keyboard and turn this compact LCD screen into an ultra-portable distraction free writing device
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Tilde House brings a listed London home up to contemporary, sustainable standards
Tilde House by Neil Dusheiko Architects blends Victorian elegance, sustainability and contemporary flair in north London’s historic Canonbury area
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
A walk through The Brentford Project, a lesser-known west London neighbourhood
The Brentford Project in west London completes its first phase, offering modern residences, a wealth of public space and waterfront living
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This clever Camden house renovation brings light, space and zen
EBBA architects’ Camden house renovation and double-height extension transform life in a London terraced home
By Bridget Downing Published
-
Foxglove House blends bucolic serenity with simple geometry
Kirkland Fraser Moor has created Foxglove House, an elegant low-energy home in the heart of the greenbelt, with traditional materials, elegant details and far-reaching views
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
2024 RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist: the six projects that made it in
The 2024 RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist has been revealed – who made it into the running for the UK's most coveted architecture award?
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tour the Natural History Museum’s new gardens, a Jurassic lark in London
The Natural History Museum in London has unveiled two new gardens, with resident dinosaurs, after a transformation led by architects Feilden Fowles
By Bridget Downing Published
-
Drama Republic moves into a colourful, handcrafted workspace in London
For the new creative HQ of production company Drama Republic, Emil Eve Architects remodels a warehouse into office space in London’s Holborn
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Hideaway House in London features timber panelling inspired by the New York hospitality scene
The elegantly refurbished Hideaway House by Studio McW in London features timber panelling inspired by Philip Johnson’s The Four Seasons Restaurant
By Léa Teuscher Published