‘A House’ is a minimalist Nordic cabin by emerging Studio Nāv

‘A House’ is idyllically placed among the wooded expanses of Lilla Kilskäret, an island of the Swedish archipelago outside the capital of Stockholm. This small architectural cabin, a piece of Nordic minimalist architecture, is the work of emerging practice Studio Nāv, and it was especially conceived as a summer home for a young couple.

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

‘A House’ by Studio Nāv

Building in such a pristine, natural location sounds like an architect's – and client’s – dream, but it didn't come without its issues. 'Due to a challenging site and local building regulations, the house needed to have a small footprint and blend in with the landscape,' the team, led by studio founders Fransson and Thomas Paltiel, explain.

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

As a result, the interior is a clever, flexible, open-plan space. A single, open room, wrapped in swathes of glass that make it at one with its green environment, contains the pared-down living space and bedroom area. Glulam framework ensures the construction was fast and easy, while its timber nature, alongside similar interior surfaces, defines the architects' overall organic material approach that matches the verdant surroundings.

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

The home has three glass sides with openings that can be drawn back to unite interior and exterior, and one opaque one. However, the architects made sure residents can, at the same time, feel comfortable and protected inside their minimalist cabin. 'To provide privacy, a large drapery was added to the interior. This drapery runs the length of three façades and can completely seal the building off. In addition, a black detachable mesh was mounted on the exterior, making the house less visible from the water,' the team write.

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

studio-nav.com (opens in new tab)