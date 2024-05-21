Tasaki marks 70 years with pearl embellished trainers, earphones and sunglasses
Japanese jeweller Tasaki is marking its anniversary with a collection of chic partnerships
Japanese jewellery brand, Tasaki, is marking its 70th anniversary in style, by reaching out to a host of brands across the fashion and lifestyle spectrum for some seriously cool collaborations.
First up is a partnership with Japanese sports brand, Asics, which sees the perennially popular ASICS “GT-2160” trainers rethought in five ways. The limited edition pieces feature lattices of pearls linked over the laces, or looped around the body of the shoe, in a modern and sporty interpretation of how to wear pearls.
A collaboration with eyewear brand, Eyevan, nods to this philosophy, with eight styles echoing the spiky silhouettes familiar from Tasaki’s Balance and Danger collections. Here, pearls studded with gold spikes outline lenses, or teeter on top of round frames in a geometric play. Elsewhere, clusters of pearls sit on earphone buds, bringing a frisson to functionality.
It is the latest step in the modernisation of pearl jewellery from Tasaki creative director Thakoon Panichgul, who has consistently reinterpretated classic jewellery forms since his tenure began 12 years ago. His championing of offbeat design codes can be seen most clearly in the Balance 70th anniversary fine jewellery collection, in rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces which playfully incorporate the distinctive Balance motif.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
