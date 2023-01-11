Studio Renn concrete ring named Best Hidden Gem: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023

Rahul and Roshni Jhaveri, the co-founders of Mumbai jewellery brand Studio Renn, translate a preoccupation with transience into abstract pieces that play with traditional geometric forms.

Sculptural brooches, reversible buttons and gemstone puffballs cut surprising silhouettes and breathe a freshness into conventional jewellery design. Here, ideas of atrophy take shape in a concrete ring, embedded with a brilliant-cut diamond, which has won the title of Best Hidden Gem in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023.

The piece, created in collaboration with local architecture firm Material Immaterial Studio, has been treated in an acid bath, and consequently will age with its wearer. ‘The process of creation takes centre stage,’ say the founders, who are among Wallpaper’s pick of jewellery designers to know in 2023. ‘The jewellery is just a physical manifestation of that experimentation. We do not consciously take a new look at design in jewellery, because we do not start with designing for jewellery at all.’

studiorenn.com (opens in new tab)

