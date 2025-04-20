A stripped-back elegance defines these timeless watch designs
Watches from Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex and more speak to universal design codes
What is good watch design? A careful consideration of proportion, effortless balance between form and function and distinctive design codes are all key, but for a watch to become a timeless choice it must also embody a joyfulness, making it a pleasure to both look at and wear.
Watch brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Richard Mille, Omega, Rolex, IWC, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer and Longines have mastered this spirit of pleasure. Uncluttered dials, curves in precious metals and sharply drawn movements won't go out of style, making these watches a timeless choice.
A version of this article appears in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
