A stripped-back elegance defines these timeless watch designs

What is good watch design? A careful consideration of proportion, effortless balance between form and function and distinctive design codes are all key, but for a watch to become a timeless choice it must also embody a joyfulness, making it a pleasure to both look at and wear.

RM 74-02 Automatic Tourbillon in Gold Carbon TPT, price on request, by Richard Mille (Image credit: Photography: Tais Sirote. Watches: Hannah Silver. Concept: Sylvia Pérez. Set stylist: Henry Hawksworth. Digi tech: James Bryant. Lighting assistants: Chloe Yates, Sara Kompa)

Watch brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Richard Mille, Omega, Rolex, IWC, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer and Longines have mastered this spirit of pleasure. Uncluttered dials, curves in precious metals and sharply drawn movements won't go out of style, making these watches a timeless choice.

Clair de Rose watch with blue dial, £2,340, available Tudor

Ultra-Chron Carbon watch, £4,550, available Longines (Image credit: Photography: Tais Sirote. Watches: Hannah Silver. Concept: Sylvia Pérez. Set stylist: Henry Hawksworth. Digi tech: James Bryant. Lighting assistants: Chloe Yates, Sara Kompa)

Carrera Day-Date watch with black opaline dial, £3,850, available Tag Heuer (Image credit: Photography: Tais Sirote. Watches: Hannah Silver. Concept: Sylvia Pérez. Set stylist: Henry Hawksworth. Digi tech: James Bryant. Lighting assistants: Chloe Yates, Sara Kompa)

Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch with chocolate dial, £12,550, by Rolex (Image credit: Photography: Tais Sirote. Watches: Hannah Silver. Concept: Sylvia Pérez. Set stylist: Henry Hawksworth. Digi tech: James Bryant. Lighting assistants: Chloe Yates, Sara Kompa)

Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph 41, £22,400, available IWC Schaffhausen (Image credit: Photography: Tais Sirote. Watches: Hannah Silver. Concept: Sylvia Pérez. Set stylist: Henry Hawksworth. Digi tech: James Bryant. Lighting assistants: Chloe Yates, Sara Kompa)

Panthère de Cartier 18k yellow gold watch, £28,700, available Cartier (Image credit: Photography: Tais Sirote. Watches: Hannah Silver. Concept: Sylvia Pérez. Set stylist: Henry Hawksworth. Digi tech: James Bryant. Lighting assistants: Chloe Yates, Sara Kompa)

Calatrava 5227G white gold watch, £35,730, by Patek Philippe (Image credit: Photography: Tais Sirote. Watches: Hannah Silver. Concept: Sylvia Pérez. Set stylist: Henry Hawksworth. Digi tech: James Bryant. Lighting assistants: Chloe Yates, Sara Kompa)

