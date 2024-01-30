Shahla Karimi’s alternative engagement rings take a sculptural cue from Anish Kapoor
Shahla Karimi experiments with classic engagement ring design in the ‘Cloud’ collection
Offbeat engagement rings pay tribute to architectural silhouettes in the hands of Shahla Karimi, who nods to Anish Kapoor’s ‘mini-bean’ monument on Herzog & de Meuron's Jenga Tower (56 Leonard) in New York for the dreamy ‘Cloud’ collection.
‘The urban wonder encapsulates the seamless fusion of structural ingenuity and artistic expression,’ says Karimi of why the work was a natural inspiration. ‘The tower's design mirrors the bold and adventurous spirit of love. Just as the tower defies gravity with its architectural prowess, it becomes a metaphor for couples daring to defy convention and build a love that stands tall amidst the complexities of life, reaching new heights together.’
It is a concept reflected in the contours and reflective surfaces of the rings, which balance diamonds on graceful loops of gold. ‘Unlike the classic solitaire or traditional band, the “Cloud” collection embraces a more artistic and abstract shape, challenging the expected silhouette of an engagement ring,’ Karimi adds. ‘By drawing inspiration from architecture, the collection transcends the purely romantic symbolism often associated with engagement rings. It intertwines art and romance, offering a more layered and multi-dimensional narrative.’
Pieces play with perceptions, with asymmetrical designs celebrating a plethora of cuts. ‘Crafting a collection that seamlessly integrates various stone shapes and sizes demands extensive trial and error in the R&D phase, coupled with meticulous technical guidelines for manufacturing, particularly when incorporating unique centre stones. This specific collection, a labour of love, has been in the making for over a year. Moreover, striking a delicate balance between artistic expression and everyday comfort is paramount. Designing a ring that captivates visually while remaining suitable for daily wear poses a challenge, especially when exploring unconventional shapes. The “Cloud” collection evokes the light, ethereal touch of a cloud, beautifully gracing the finger.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
A Hong Kong HQ by Brewin Design Office draws on its modernist building’s nature
A modernist-inspired office interior in Hong Kong by Brewin Design Office draws on its building’s 1980s Harry Siedler architecture
By Daven Wu Published
-
The Architecture Drawing Prize 2023 scooped by a transformed oil platform
The Architecture Drawing Prize 2023 main gong is awarded to Eldry John Infante for his mixed-media art: ‘(Re)membering the See Monster’
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Atlanta exhibition sheds new light on Cristóbal Balenciaga’s architectural haute couture
‘Cristóbal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring’ at SCAD FASH Museum in Atlanta provides a fresh look at the couturier’s highly influential archive – including pieces rarely before on show to the public
By Osman Can Yerebakan Published