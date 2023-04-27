Reservoir’s Popeye watch pays homage to a cartoon icon

The Reservoir X LabelNoir x Popeye watch makes an offbeat choice, a collaboration between the two brands in which the cartoon icon rules.

A case crafted from titanium is the perfect foil for Popeye’s famous strength and swagger, with his painted form presiding over the dial. ‘As we initiated with [the Belgian comic strip characters] Blake & Mortimer, the animation generated by the 240° retrograde minute hand works particularly well with the world of comics and makes the characters very... lively,’ says founder and CEO of Reservoir, François Moreau. ‘This is particularly the case with Popeye whose virile and assumed energy comes out very well with the evolution of the arm over the minutes and its instantaneous return at the end of the hour!’

Popeye watch: full of strong points

(Image credit: Reservoir)

For founder of LabelNoir and watchmaker Emmanuel Curti, the collaboration was a natural one. ‘A meeting between two enthusiasts is often enough to give rise to ideas, desires, and new challenges. This is what happened with Francois Moreau, the idea of a collaboration between our two houses was obvious to create new emotions through this limited edition. Watchmaking customs are changing rapidly; collaborations between watch brands point to a trend which we must succeed in surfing.’

The watch nods to signature Reservoir design codes, from the gently curving lugs to the pattern on the crown. ‘Popeye is a very popular character around the world and embodies boldness and determination, what we call “Make it Bold” at Reservoir,’ adds Moreau. ‘He is also a trans-generational comic strip hero, and I am struck by the enthusiasm he arouses among very young people and seniors alike. The universe of Popeye is very rich, and we have already thought about extending the range with the creation of a new series inspired by the world of the famous sailor... Why not an Olive Oil one day?’

£4,350, available from jurawatches.co.uk (opens in new tab)