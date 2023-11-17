Patek Philippe's new Annual Calendar watch ticks all the right boxes
The Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Regulator 5235/50R comes in warm rose gold
Originally launched in 1996, Patek Philippe’s ‘Annual Calendar’ watch stripped back a complicated mechanism, imbuing its notorious complexity with a design purity and focusing on ease of use.
This contemporary approach to watchmaking was complimented by a nod to its history upon the introduction of the first ‘Regular’ models a decade ago. In their movement and dial layout, they referenced the clocks put in watch shops to help watchmakers regulate the watches they were working on, hence the name. This interweaving of the past and the present reaches its pinnacle in the elegant ‘Annual Calendar Regulator 5235/50R’ incarnation. Encased in rose gold with a two-tone graphite and ebony dial and a vertical satin finish, it’s an elegant accessory for a black-tie do, making it a natural choice for our entertaining issue.
A version of this story appeared in the December 2023 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print from 9 November, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
A new history of Braun charts the company’s path to ultimate modernist manufacturer
Phaidon’s monograph Braun: Designed to Keep tracks over a century of product design, including its long-standing collaboration with Dieter Rams
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Special-edition Verge TS Pro brings bold West Coast vibes to the electric superbike
Verge Motorcycles’ new TS Pro California edition honours the American state’s role in motorbike culture
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A refreshed Musée National de la Marine shows off its expanded exhibition spaces in France
Musée National de la Marine in France has been brought to the 21st century by a team comprising h2o Architectes, Snøhetta and exhibition designers Casson Mann
By Clare Dowdy Published