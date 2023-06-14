Panerai New York boutique is the brand’s largest ever

Panerai’s largest boutique to date has opened in New York, with the brand’s in-house creative agency Panerai Studio at the helm of the Madison Avenue space’s distinctive Italian design.

‘Casa Panerai’s aesthetic takes inspiration from the brand’s core pillars of Italianity, sea world, technicity and modern heroes,’ says Alvaro Maggini, Panerai chief creative director. ‘It is indeed the ultimate form of our brand expression, and the rich Italian heritage and adventurous spirit ultimately become a testament to Panerai's DNA. The design eliminates conventional retail barriers between customers and products, offering social/lounge areas that encourage a welcoming and interactive shopping experience.’

A large collection of watches, both contemporary and historical, join a zone dedicated to the Luminor Due Collection and a coffee bar, set amongst furniture from Italian interior designers. ‘We designed the space with the firm idea of wanting to preserve the original structure of the building, as it is a historic landmark of the City of New York,’ Maggini adds. ‘From a design standpoint, adjusting our design concept to the long, vertical layout of our Madison Avenue townhouse was one of the most prevalent challenges we experienced. However, our in-house creative team was able to redeem the space, making it reminiscent of our design concept and worth discovering.’

A multidimensional timeline, stretching over 30ft, showcases Panerai’s milestones, from the beginning of the brand to significant watch releases. ‘It has been meticulously positioned against an exposed brick wall – a design note reflecting the creative essence of the brand and vitality of New York City,’ says Maggini. ‘For us, it is essential to create a store that connects with the city it lives in, to be part of its surroundings yet exuding the characteristic soul of Panerai. It is an opportunity to honour the city and its history, at the same time showcasing our distinctive aesthetic and novelties in terms of store experience. While some of the upcoming boutiques will emulate the design concept perceived at Casa Panerai, certain details, such as the historic timeline and dedicated areas, will remain unique to future flagships. Stay tuned for our next boutique openings in Milan and Paris.’

