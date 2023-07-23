Pacharee fine jewellery brings everyday elegance to diamonds

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fine jewellery is given a tempting tactility in the hands of Pacharee Sophie, who has unveiled jewellery brand Pacharee’s first fine jewellery collection.

(Image credit: Pacharee)

‘Ever since starting our brand, we have received a growing number of solid gold orders in the demi-fine styles that we offer,’ she says on why now is the right time for the launch. ‘We also receive a lot of bridal and bespoke orders. There is a clear demand from our existing shoppers and it’s always in our heart to encourage shoppers to buy fine jewellery pieces that have sentimental value and will last forever in their collection. Every one of our designs, even with demi-fine pieces, is hand-sculpted so there is already great value within the pieces, so if the setting is solid gold, it justifies the amount of time and love we put into each.’

(Image credit: Pacharee)

A distinctive hand-sculpted aesthetic is evident in the pieces, which also, for the first time, incorporate diamonds, appearing alongside baroque pearls, Biwa pearls, freshwater pearls and emeralds.

(Image credit: Pacharee)

‘We have continued our signature organic hand-sculpted details, plus the use of pearls, which signify our unique Pacharee aesthetic,’ the jewellery designer adds. ‘The effortless elegance and everyday [wearability] that our shoppers perceive of our [existing] pieces continues into our fine jewellery, making [the designs] truly different to other diamond pieces that feel more occasion specific. I love the combination of pearls and emeralds. There is something truly majestic, yet edgy about this combination.’

(Image credit: Pacharee)

‘What stopped me from doing fine jewellery previously is that I don’t have the natural passion for diamonds. If I’m honest, I didn’t want to work with them at all. Last year, I turned this into a challenge and told myself that if I can incorporate diamonds in a unique, Pacharee way and create pieces I would personally wear, then I would launch it. If not, I wouldn't. And now you will constantly catch me wearing my diamond pieces.’

pacharee.com

(Image credit: Pacharee)