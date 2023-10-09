Oris X Bracenet watch has a dial made from ocean plastic
The Oris X Bracenet, the watchmaker’s collaboration with a German social enterprise, uses discarded fishing nets to create its dial
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, located between Hawaii and California, is the world’s largest accumulation of ocean plastic, and almost half of it is made up of ghost nets (lost or discarded fishing nets). German social enterprise Bracenet, which reuses the nets to create colourful bracelets, recently partnered with Swiss watch brand Oris in a rethink of their function.
Oris x Bracenet, a net gain for sustainability
The Oris X Bracenet, a new edition of the Oris Aquis Date diver’s model, features a hypnotising dial made from white, blue and green ghost net offcuts. These are first warmed so they melt together and, once cooled, the material is cut to size and sanded down, avoiding the need for glue or additives, and ensuring each watch is unique.
The initiative is the latest in Oris’ Change for the Better campaign, which aims to bring greater sustainability to the watch industry (last year, it partnered with Swiss brand Cervo Volante to create chic, sustainably sourced, deer-leather straps).
‘When Oris approached us, we saw an opportunity to do something more,’ says Bracenet co-founder Benjamin Wenke. ‘When we cut the nets, there are always offcuts. We thought, what if we turned some of these into watch dials? This would basically mean that the nets used for the dials have been upcycled twice.’
This article appears in the November 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Fope jewellery and the whisper of quiet luxury
Italian jewellery innovator Fope makes clever, clasp-less bracelets that whisper quality and expert goldsmithery
By Simon Mills Published
-
Frieze London 2023: what to see and do
Everything you want to see at Frieze London 2023 and around the city in our frequently updated guide
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Floating infinity pool by Herzog & De Meuron at Lake Como is largest of its kind
Herzog & de Meuron creates the largest floating infinity pool in the world for Mandarin Oriental in Lake Como
By Lauren Ho Published