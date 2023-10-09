Oris X Bracenet watch has a dial made from ocean plastic

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, located between Hawaii and California, is the world’s largest accumulation of ocean plastic, and almost half of it is made up of ghost nets (lost or discarded fishing nets). German social enterprise Bracenet, which reuses the nets to create colourful bracelets, recently partnered with Swiss watch brand Oris in a rethink of their function.

Oris x Bracenet, a net gain for sustainability

The Oris X Bracenet, a new edition of the Oris Aquis Date diver’s model, features a hypnotising dial made from white, blue and green ghost net offcuts. These are first warmed so they melt together and, once cooled, the material is cut to size and sanded down, avoiding the need for glue or additives, and ensuring each watch is unique.

The initiative is the latest in Oris’ Change for the Better campaign, which aims to bring greater sustainability to the watch industry (last year, it partnered with Swiss brand Cervo Volante to create chic, sustainably sourced, deer-leather straps).

‘When Oris approached us, we saw an opportunity to do something more,’ says Bracenet co-founder Benjamin Wenke. ‘When we cut the nets, there are always offcuts. We thought, what if we turned some of these into watch dials? This would basically mean that the nets used for the dials have been upcycled twice.’

oris.ch

