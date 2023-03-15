Omega’s pop-up London space celebrates a century of women’s watchmaking

Omega is opening its doors to the public with a pop-up London exhibition space and members’ club that shines the spotlight on women’s watchmaking. As well as showcasing historical pieces from the last century, ‘Her Time House’ will also act as a sanctuary for guests, who can enjoy a carefully considered time-out zone.

‘With “Her Time House”, it’s a chance to immerse everyone in that story, but also celebrate the women of today,’ says Omega president and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann. ‘We want to share a space where they can be inspired and think about the value of time within their own lives. At Omega, we’re inspired by women every day. Not only those we partner with, such as the astronauts, Olympic athletes and actresses, but women from all walks of life. Their evolving styles, spirit, and energy bring out the best of our creativity. This house is a wonderful reflection of the dedication we have to this important part of our watchmaking.’

An exhibition of watches spans movements from art deco to art nouveau, with highlights including pieces created by designer Andrew Grima. The Omega-Grima Harvest pendant watch, which debuted in 1970, encloses emerald quartz crystal in a textured 18ct gold sheaf, while the Medicus watch from 1937, designed for nurses, shifted the focus to readability for the first time.

The house itself is an elegant reflection of these values, marrying a baroque and modern aesthetic with sustainable materials. ‘Primarily, we wanted to give guests an insight into the world of women’s watchmaking at Omega,’ the Omega team say. ‘At its heart, however, women are the main inspiration throughout the space. You can find this in everything from our women’s timepiece exhibition, through to the Her Time Out area, where members can press pause and relax with meditation and music. The concept for the house is to be a restorative and relaxing place for our guests to escape their busy lives. There’s also a sense of coming home, with our welcoming team, the plush carpets, mini frames of vintage Omega visuals, and plenty of soft flowers and candles. Then, of course, [there is] the incredible roof terrace, where we’ve created our winter garden overlooking Hyde Park. The entire space is about warmth and luxury, and inviting guests to experience a special moment of time.’

‘Her Time House’ exhibition is open to the public from 9 – 29 March 2023 at 4 Hamilton Place, London W1J 7BQ. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 11am – 6.30pm; Sunday: 12pm – 5pm

