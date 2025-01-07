Nada Ghazal's textured gold brings a modern pop to pearls

Beirut-born, London-based jeweller Nada Ghazal draws on an eclectic array of references for her boldly drawn, appealingly offbeat pieces. Oversized rings, bracelets and earrings, peppered with vibrant rainbows of precious stones and asymmetrical silhouettes characterise a style which embraces irregular design codes.

It is a distinctive aesthetic underlined in new collection ‘Pop of Hope’, which sees Ghazal returning to pearls after a long break. ‘In the ‘Pop of Hope’ collection, I combined irregularly sized large and much smaller pearls with my signature brushed gold, scattered gem setting, and organic style,’ she says. ‘The seed pearls sometimes appear as though they are submerged in the gold and at other times, pop up from it to convey the arrays of feelings we have. The pearls are paired with diamonds, which I feel, reveal our inner essence of delicate strength, and femininity and create a harmonious blend of timeless elegance, and pure sophistication.’

In tribute to her heritage, Ghazal crafts her pieces in her Beirut atelier, weaving this storytelling throughout the jewellery. ‘I wanted to create pieces that would serve as personal tokens of hope, reflecting not only my desire but also the desires and aspirations of anyone seeking the feeling of hope—whether that’s hope for love, success, happiness, or something else,’ she adds. ‘When I started designing, I associated hope with pearls, a gem I haven’t used for a long time and incorporated both large and small seed pearls. Pearls are formed over time through the stress and irritation endured by resilient oysters, resulting in something beautiful and symbolic which exactly reflected how I felt.’

The size and delicacy of seed pearls required an adjustment to her usual technique. ‘One of the main hurdles I faced was working with the seed pearls, sourcing them in such small sizes was in itself difficult, and adapting my gem-setting technique to fit these tiny pearls was also challenging. In addition, I wanted to remain true to my style while honouring the classic beauty of pearls. Balancing these elements and ensuring the collection maintained a sense of modernity, while still feeling timeless, was definitely a rewarding experience.’

