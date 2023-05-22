Discover the Missoma feather-light gold hoop earrings you won’t want to take off

While an ear-lobe jingling with jewellery is always a good idea, there’s nothing quite like the sweet relief of taking it all off at the end of the night. But this need not be the case any longer, thanks to the new Missoma Hoop Air earrings collection, which encompasses a series of feather-light hoops in different sizes and styles.

Missoma Hoop Air earrings

(Image credit: Missoma)

‘These are the hoops you have all been waiting for,’ says Missoma founder and CEO Marisa Hordern. ‘A brand-new drop in a range of sizes, from small to oversized with twisted, ridge, curve, tunnel and pearl-drop styles. We’ve upgraded the silhouettes of some of our classic hoops and introduced new ones to create iconic, lightweight designs that give you long-lasting quality with unmatched durability. We lightened our earrings by keeping them thin but still robust and versatile, with our wider hoops hollowed to retain lightness.’

(Image credit: Missoma)

The pieces, in 18ct gold vermeil with hidden hinges, can be worn stacked all the way up the ear, discomfort free. ‘With Hoop Air, we’ve introduced our brand-new seamless hidden hinge, which required lots of wear testing,’ Hordern adds. ‘This was super important to us to create comfortable, seamless hoops our community could wear every day. The hinge had to be designed in a way that was lightweight, effective and secure. We created a mould to ensure we had the perfect height and width to make for a strong hinge with, as we’ve mentioned, a strong focus on comfort.’

(Image credit: Missoma)

The design was inspired after the team recognised the need for wearable everyday jewellery at an accessible price point. ‘The impetus for this launch occurred after styling several photoshoots where we found ourselves reaching for more simple styles to pair with our statement earrings. Every jewellery collection needs those basics (though these are anything but basic), everyday go-tos that give you a versatile silhouette you can then dress up or down. This is our spin on an ear stack capsule wardrobe.’

