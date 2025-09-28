Jewellery designer Ming Lampson brings an artistic bent to the one-of-a-kind jewels she creates from her Notting Hill base in London. During her career, stretching over a quarter of a century since she founded her brand Ming Jewellery, she has sought out fabulous gemstones from a close network of dealers, highlighting an emphasis on singular design, always surprising.

One-of-a-kind ring, set with imperial jade cabochon and baguette-cut diamonds, in platinum and gold (Image credit: Ming)

To mark 25 years of Ming, Lampson has produced a collection of 25 unique pieces, encompassing her distinctive bold and geometric rethinking of classic design codes. Through the collection, she considers the partnerships and collaborations that have defined her jewellery design, nodding to those she has worked with as well as to her west London neighbourhood, which has consistently fostered a spirit of creativity.

‘Masquerade’ earrings featuring 17cts of rare matching Australian opals with blue sapphires in 18ct red and white gold (Image credit: Ming)

‘In this body of work, I examine what has been important to me over the last quarter of a century,’ Lampson says. ‘I reflect on how jewellery joins individuals, and my ties to my team and my clients, many of whom have become close friends. I consider my links to many countries and religions across the world through the global nature of the gemstone trade. These relationships and connections I represent through knots, twists and chains. I also wanted the one-of-a-kind jewels in [the collection] to say something about west London, where I have had a workshop for all my career.’

One-of-a-kind ‘Petal’ ring with pink sapphires and rubies in 18ct rose gold (Image credit: Ming)

The creative and eclectic buzz of Notting Hill is translated into vibrant gemstones, recalling the colour of Notting Hill Carnival and the flower-filled gardens off Portobello Road. ‘There are also pieces that are a tribute to the influence of Asia in my life,’ Lampson adds. ‘I spent my early years in Hong Kong and later travelled and worked in the Far East. What I learnt there is fundamental to how I create jewellery and honour the materials and traditions of my art.’

While she has honed the construction of her jewellery, an experimental spirit still reigns. ‘It is always the gems that inspire and excite me, together with the challenge of innovation. To create what has not been made before.’

mingjewellery.com

One-of-a-kind ‘Westside’ necklace with emeralds and diamonds in platinum (Image credit: Ming)

