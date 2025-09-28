Ming pays tribute to vibrant Notting Hill in a one-of-a-kind jewellery collection
To mark the 25th anniversary of Ming Jewellery, its founder releases 25 unique designs
Jewellery designer Ming Lampson brings an artistic bent to the one-of-a-kind jewels she creates from her Notting Hill base in London. During her career, stretching over a quarter of a century since she founded her brand Ming Jewellery, she has sought out fabulous gemstones from a close network of dealers, highlighting an emphasis on singular design, always surprising.
To mark 25 years of Ming, Lampson has produced a collection of 25 unique pieces, encompassing her distinctive bold and geometric rethinking of classic design codes. Through the collection, she considers the partnerships and collaborations that have defined her jewellery design, nodding to those she has worked with as well as to her west London neighbourhood, which has consistently fostered a spirit of creativity.
‘In this body of work, I examine what has been important to me over the last quarter of a century,’ Lampson says. ‘I reflect on how jewellery joins individuals, and my ties to my team and my clients, many of whom have become close friends. I consider my links to many countries and religions across the world through the global nature of the gemstone trade. These relationships and connections I represent through knots, twists and chains. I also wanted the one-of-a-kind jewels in [the collection] to say something about west London, where I have had a workshop for all my career.’
The creative and eclectic buzz of Notting Hill is translated into vibrant gemstones, recalling the colour of Notting Hill Carnival and the flower-filled gardens off Portobello Road. ‘There are also pieces that are a tribute to the influence of Asia in my life,’ Lampson adds. ‘I spent my early years in Hong Kong and later travelled and worked in the Far East. What I learnt there is fundamental to how I create jewellery and honour the materials and traditions of my art.’
While she has honed the construction of her jewellery, an experimental spirit still reigns. ‘It is always the gems that inspire and excite me, together with the challenge of innovation. To create what has not been made before.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
How Charlotte Perriand helped shape a progressive modern world through design
Everything you need to know about the French designer who pioneered modular living and tubular steel designs and combined them with humanity and pleasure
-
Louise Trotter’s debut collection for Bottega Veneta was about a feeling of ‘liberation’
Taking place this afternoon in Milan, the much-anticipated debut saw the Sunderland-born designer dive into the house’s ‘candy box’ of craft for a bold collection which explored ideas of personal freedom
-
How did Courtney Love inspire this New York art exhibition?
Liza Jo Eilers looks to the glory days of Hole at an exhibition at Grimm New York
-
Oyster shells and bones become pearl keepsakes in Emma Witter's jewelled items
Emma Witter turns discarded waste into beautiful objects, currently on show at Gallery Fumi in London
-
Art takes London: Tiffany & Co, Damien Hirst and artists take over Selfridges' windows
Four British contemporary artists celebrate Tiffany & Co's pioneering history with a series of storied window displays
-
Fawaz Gruosi opens Art Deco-inspired London boutique
Interior designer Francis Sultana brings the new Berkeley Square boutique to life with a bold array of jewel tones
-
Cult jewellery designer’s renovated atelier plays with reflection
Hannah Martin's studio and atelier space in Farringdon puts a luxurious spin on a brutalist aesthetic
-
Frida: a life adorned
-
Petal power: a glittering garden blossoms on London’s Bankside
-
Go for bold: this season’s catwalk jewellery shows flashes of genius
-
Golden times: Italy’s fine jewellery renaissance