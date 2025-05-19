The first fine jewellery collection from Mara Paris brings a refreshing informality to precious materials
Natura Forma, the first fine jewellery collection from Mara Paris, is gorgeously imperfect in its fluid forms
Over its ten year history, Mara Paris has secured its spot as one of the most interesting contemporary jewellery brands, perfecting an offbeat aesthetic defined by unexpected placements and sensual, twisting forms. Jewellery, whether curling round the neck yet not quite meeting in the middle, or climbing up the whorls of the ear, is always surprising, wearable - and very cool.
We were pleased to hear, then, that founder Ayça Özbank Taskan has marked the recent anniversary with an elevation of these forms, launching Mara Paris’ first fine jewellery collection. Taskan has drawn on her architecture training for Natura Forma, which sculpts pieces in 18 carat gold and diamonds into geometrical jewels.
Encompassing rings, lip and ear cuffs, earrings, necklaces and bracelets, the collection pays homage to imperfection and natural lines. Eschewing symmetry, undulating gold lines, often speckled with diamonds, are a key aesthetic throughout, bringing an informality often absent from fine jewellery.
It is a natural progression for Taskan, who began her career by studying architecture at Venice’s Università IUAV di Venezia, before travels through Italy and Scandinavia shaped her distinctive style,. Materiality with a minimalist twist - if this is the future of fine jewellery, we like it.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Detour Discotheque is bringing ‘the world’s dreamiest party’ to Puglia
The pop-up event, La Dolce Vita Disco, promises dancing, good food and sunshine in a 16th-century Italian farmhouse
-
Pierpaolo Piccioli is heading to Balenciaga as creative director
Former Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli will replace Demna, who is heading to Gucci
-
The best gardening fashion and accessories for the green-fingered
As RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 opens to the public tomorrow, the Wallpaper* style team selects the best gardening-inspired fashion and accessories – from the functional to the fantastical