The first fine jewellery collection from Mara Paris brings a refreshing informality to precious materials

Natura Forma, the first fine jewellery collection from Mara Paris, is gorgeously imperfect in its fluid forms

Necklace in white gold, £30,658
(Image credit: Photographer: Gorka Postigo)
Over its ten year history, Mara Paris has secured its spot as one of the most interesting contemporary jewellery brands, perfecting an offbeat aesthetic defined by unexpected placements and sensual, twisting forms. Jewellery, whether curling round the neck yet not quite meeting in the middle, or climbing up the whorls of the ear, is always surprising, wearable - and very cool.

White gold ear cuff, £25,941

(Image credit: Photographer: Gorka Postigo)

We were pleased to hear, then, that founder Ayça Özbank Taskan has marked the recent anniversary with an elevation of these forms, launching Mara Paris’ first fine jewellery collection. Taskan has drawn on her architecture training for Natura Forma, which sculpts pieces in 18 carat gold and diamonds into geometrical jewels.

Gold ring, £5,189

(Image credit: Photographer: Gorka Postigo)

Encompassing rings, lip and ear cuffs, earrings, necklaces and bracelets, the collection pays homage to imperfection and natural lines. Eschewing symmetry, undulating gold lines, often speckled with diamonds, are a key aesthetic throughout, bringing an informality often absent from fine jewellery.

White gold earrings, £13,678

(Image credit: Photographer: Gorka Postigo)

It is a natural progression for Taskan, who began her career by studying architecture at Venice’s Università IUAV di Venezia, before travels through Italy and Scandinavia shaped her distinctive style,. Materiality with a minimalist twist - if this is the future of fine jewellery, we like it.

Earring, £6,038

(Image credit: Photographer: Gorka Postigo)

Earring, £15,565

(Image credit: Photographer: Gorka Postigo)

Lip cuff, £1,793

(Image credit: Photographer: Gorka Postigo)
