Lily Cole and Skydiamond launch carbon negative diamond jewellery collection
Skydiamond and brand ambassador, Lily Cole launch GAIA, a fine jewellery collection
While there is no technical difference between lab grown and natural diamonds, feelings around them tend to be polarised.
For British company Skydiamond, who threw their hat into the ring with carbon-negative diamonds which eschew the need for offsetting, it is a simple brief centred around less waste and less emissions, creating diamonds directly from carbon dioxide taken from the atmosphere. Now, these eco-conscious stones are the star of a new fine jewellery collection created in collaboration with brand ambassador, Lily Cole.
‘I wanted to work with Dale Vince and Skydiamond as their work is an incredible example of the “wizard” approach to environmentalism - focusing on innovation rather than abstention or behaviour change,’ says Cole. ‘People like buying and wearing jewellery; they have done so for thousands of years. So how do we make jewellery without it costing us the world? Is there a way to design products so they give back in the process? Can businesses contribute solutions, rather than perpetuate problems? These are the questions Dale sought to ask and answer in founding Skydiamond, and it’s beautiful to see them realised. Diamonds are synonymous with beauty, but for many years the mining of jewels has been a very ugly business. Skydiamond represent the perfect metaphor of how we ought to be evolving every industry in the face of the climate crisis: carbon negative by design; a solution rather than a problem.’
The collection, composed of nine pieces, is crafted in recycled 18 carat gold and features marquise cut Skydiamonds, mounted upside down in an offbeat design twist. Edged with rhodium and putting a subtle spin on clean geometric principles, the jewellery subverts classic design principles.
‘In designing the collection, I took inspiration from the work of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint,’ adds Cole. ‘I wanted to set the stones upside down, to reflect the geometry of Hilma’s work, and also suggest the ancient Hermetic concept “as above so below, as within so without”. The Skydiamond is nestled inside, like a secret - a promise - being held by the jewellery. The black rhodium symbolises the black of carbon and highlights the light of the diamond. The colours also play on the implicit duality in my name: black coal and white lilies.’
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
