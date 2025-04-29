Jewellery designer Kimy Gringoire’s sculptural pieces rest at the intersection of jewellery and design. Gringoire, who is known for her large, heart-shaped precious cables, has enjoyed playing with proportions in the past, passing the pieces through walls or curving them into functional benches or lamps.

It is a love-filled concept she is continuing to build on with the release of new pieces. Smaller forms encompass silver rings and a mini lamp crafted in steel and bronze.

Kimy Gringoire Love Cables Ring Two Turns €3,200 at kimygringoire.com

‘When I first launched Love Cables as a jewellery collection in 2021, the focus was on capturing the flow of love in a tangible form, adorning the body with elegant traces of this emotional energy,’ says Gringoire. ‘Since then, the concept has evolved into something more expansive with Big Love Cables. I’ve transitioned from small- scale, body-centric pieces to large-scale sculptures and functional design objects. Now, I have felt inspired to return to jewellery, specifically to redesign rings influenced by the Big Love Cables installations. This back-and-forth between scales demonstrates how, even within the same theme of Love Cables, there’s room for continuous reinterpretation. The new rings are more sculptural, embodying the bold, voluminous energy of the larger works. Through this design journey, I wanted to show how the same concept can evolve – how a piece of jewellery can vary depending on what we feel, what we experience, and how we perceive love at different moments.’

Core design details remain, with the smooth, uninterrupted flow of the cable continuing to symbolise the unbroken nature of love. The heart shape, composed of two rounded curves and a pointed tip, is key to this philosophy. ‘This simple geometry suggests so much, often holding opposing meanings at once. The two rounded arches feel soft and embracing, while the sharp point introduces tension, creating a duality within the same form. I love playing with this contrast, as it reflects the essence of love: tender yet intense, harmonious yet dynamic. Materiality is also essential; the transition from gold in my jewellery to handcrafted metal in my sculptures allows me to explore different textures and finishes while maintaining the same visual language. The contrast between the industrial nature of metal and the softness of the heart-shaped forms creates a compelling tension, reflecting love’s duality – strong yet delicate, structured yet free.’

Kimy Gringoire Love Cables Square Jacky Ring One Turn €2,300 at kimygringoire.com

Ultimately, the biggest challenge for Gringoire lays in striking the right balance between fluidity and structure, creating loops which feel effortless. ‘Working with materials like metal adds complexity – shaping, welding, and finishing large, continuous curves without distorting the purity of the form is technically demanding,’ she adds. ‘Each piece must retain a sense of movement while being physically stable. My aesthetic is bold, fluid, and emotionally charged. It blends minimalism with sensuality, using strong, simple forms to convey complex ideas about love, connection, and freedom. There’s an intentional play between softness and strength—organic, heart-like curves crafted from rigid materials like metal. I’m fascinated by dualities: light and shadow, emptiness and fullness, adornment and function. Whether it’s a ring or a large-scale installation, my work seeks to create an emotional resonance, inviting people to not just see the object, but to feel the flow of love within it.’

kimygringoire.com