Chopard rethinks the cube in a new high jewellery collection
New Chopard high jewellery turns a signature house motif into a glittering marriage of light and form. Enter the ‘Ice Cube’ collection
Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, was first drawn to the cube motif in 1999, when she eschewed maximalist trends to create a watch defined by simple lines. It is a pure philosophy, later recreated in Chopard fine jewellery, which grew to encompass the cube in rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces in rose, white and yellow gold. Now, the maison is reconsidering the motif through the lens of high jewellery, translating the pure geometric proportions into a choker and bracelet, crafted in 18ct gold and studded with diamonds, randomly situated.
Taking a wearable cue from the fine jewellery, these new pieces are articulated, the golden cubes becoming a fluid mesh that will drape over the body.
Juxtaposed against the symmetry of the cube itself is a design that celebrates asymmetry, as each cube varies in height and dimension. The result is an uneven silhouette, reminiscent of an urban skyline, with the mirror-polished cubes brilliantly refracting light in much the same way as the sun bounces off a skyscraper.
Simply drawn, this high-jewellery marriage of light and form is intensified by the microsurfaces themselves, a jewelled nod to classic Bauhaus principles.
A version of this article appears in the March 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
‘Artists are being asked to be vulnerable’: inside the Sharjah Biennial 2025
In the UAE, the 16th Sharjah Biennial, titled ‘To Carry’, seeks to give voices to an international range of artists
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Explore the Perry Estate, a lesser known Arthur Erickson project in Canada
The Perry Estate, the private home of sculptors such as Bill Reid and Frank Perry, recently opened its doors in North Vancouver; and has come on to the market
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
The world’s best denim brands, according to Wallpaper*
From heritage brands to luxury names and independent innovators, our comprehensive guide to the world’s best denim brands helps you find the perfect pair of jeans
By Mary Cleary Published