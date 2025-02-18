Chopard rethinks the cube in a new high jewellery collection

Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, was first drawn to the cube motif in 1999, when she eschewed maximalist trends to create a watch defined by simple lines. It is a pure philosophy, later recreated in Chopard fine jewellery, which grew to encompass the cube in rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces in rose, white and yellow gold. Now, the maison is reconsidering the motif through the lens of high jewellery, translating the pure geometric proportions into a choker and bracelet, crafted in 18ct gold and studded with diamonds, randomly situated.

Ethical rose gold choker with diamonds, part of the Ice Cube collection, price on request, by Chopard (Image credit: Kenta Umemoto)

Taking a wearable cue from the fine jewellery, these new pieces are articulated, the golden cubes becoming a fluid mesh that will drape over the body.

Juxtaposed against the symmetry of the cube itself is a design that celebrates asymmetry, as each cube varies in height and dimension. The result is an uneven silhouette, reminiscent of an urban skyline, with the mirror-polished cubes brilliantly refracting light in much the same way as the sun bounces off a skyscraper.

Simply drawn, this high-jewellery marriage of light and form is intensified by the microsurfaces themselves, a jewelled nod to classic Bauhaus principles.

A version of this article appears in the March 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today