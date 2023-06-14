Georg Jensen and Stine Goya are a match made in Danish design heaven

Classic and contemporary Danish design collides in a collaboration between Georg Jensen and Stine Goya. Building on last year’s initial partnership, the brands have again considered the daisy motif, a staple of Georg Jensen design since the Forties, here drawn in a summery vivid green.

(Image credit: Georg Jensen)

Rhodium-plated earrings, hairpieces, necklaces and bracelets are inspired by a brooch gifted to the Queen of Denmark, its bold hues here bringing a toughness to a traditionally feminine symbol. ‘The Daisy collection has become a widely popular design after the Queen of Denmark received it at birth in 1940, due to its soft and delicate look,’ says Ragnar Hjartarson, creative director of Georg Jensen. ‘We wanted to give the collection a fresh look and approached Stine Goya for this. Stine Goya is renowned for her expert use of colour and prints across her collections. Therefore, she was the perfect designer to help give Daisy a fresh new look and colour palette.’

(Image credit: Georg Jensen)

The two brands draw on a shared interest in nature, whether interpretation in sensual shapes or colourful prints, for the new season of pieces. ‘The colour palette of the new Daisy collection is playful but elegant,’ Hjartarson adds. ‘The main challenge when revisiting an icon, which has been around for a long time and is recognised by everyone, is to stay true to the original design yet add freshness and newness. Together with Stine Goya, we specifically chose this beautiful shade of green because of its timeless appeal, that you can wear and enjoy for life, and won’t go out of style.’

georgjensen.com