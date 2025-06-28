Frank Ocean’s Homer brings its luxury jewellery and accessories to new stores in London and Los Angeles

Homer, Frank Ocean’s super-cool jewellery and accessories company, is growing. Two new stores, one in traditional London jewellery district Hatton Garden, and the other in Los Angeles’ jewellery district downtown, join the current store in New York’s Jewelry Exchange.

Designed by Homer and Abel Nile New York (ANY), the new stores stay faithful to Homer’s clean, futuristic aesthetic, championing minimalist surfaces and a striking materiality. These are distinctive design codes that run throughout the jewellery itself, which will be exclusively available at the stores.

Homer in New York, London and Los Angeles (Image credit: Homer)

To mark the new openings, Homer is introducing a new collection, Frankenstein-Cord. Designed in collaboration with New York artist Barry Kieselstein-Cord, the pieces unite historical and contemporary references, nodding to both Kieselstein-Cord’s textured 1996 Heart design and Homer’s screw motif. The resulting high jewellery pieces, encompassing a necklace, a ring, stud earrings and mini stud earrings, marry the two motifs in graphic, grunge style. A screw pierces a heart-shaped diamond in the ‘2 Livers with Bullet Holes’ high jewellery ring, while in the matching necklace, composed of two 9.275ct pear-cut stones, the symbol is cradled by twists of diamonds, sensually tangling their way up the neck.

Homer vitrine (Image credit: Homer)

Alongside platinum sits the joyful mix of materials we have come to accept from Homer, with jewellery also rethought in sterling silver, 18ct yellow gold and 18ct white gold, finished in pops of blue, green, red, yellow and pink enamel. Elsewhere, new collections Sodium and Beef Broccoli Life bring a geometric play to classic jewellery silhouettes.

homer.com

Homer ‘2 Livers with Bullet Holes’ high jewellery necklace (Image credit: Homer)

Homer ‘Sodium’ high jewellery bracelet with gradient stones (Image credit: Homer)

Homer ‘2 Livers with Bullet Holes’ high jewellery ring (Image credit: Homer)

Homer ‘Sodium’ high jewellery bracelet (Image credit: Homer)