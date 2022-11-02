Updated Chanel Première watch draws on classic design codes
This year’s updated Chanel Première watch sees Arnaud Chastaingt rethink traditional references
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
‘In 2022, I wanted the Première to be definitely timeless,’ says director of the Chanel Watchmaking Creation Studio, Arnaud Chastaingt. ‘I wanted to preserve the spirit and aesthetic of the original Première.’ First appearing in 1987 and conceived by Chanel artistic director Jacques Helleu, the Chanel Première marked the house’s first venture into watchmaking, reflecting the classic codes of the house with its octagonal shape and interlaced leather and chain strap.
‘We instantly recognise all the codes of the house, with its black lacquer dial and gold octagonal case inspired by the stopper of the No.5 perfume bottle and the outline of Place Vendôme,’ Chastaingt adds. ‘I chose a slightly softer and more luminous shade of gold to perfectly match the gold-colour chain of the house’s iconic bag. I wanted Première to remain true to itself: resolutely in tune with the times.’
Chanel Première: ‘a lesson in style’
The updated design stays faithful to the original spirit of the watch, which was created especially for women, its feminine bracelet design making an elegant foil for the minimalism of the dial, which eschews numerals and indices. Helleu was keen to make a simple and strong statement with the original design: ‘I fought to make a design that was strong, that was unique, that – more than just launching a single collection – would become an eternal reference,’ he commented at the time.
‘This creation is our DNA and a Chanel code through and through,’ Chastaingt adds. ‘Far more than a watch, the Première is a lesson in style.’
chanel.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Roman and Williams marks 20th anniversary with trio of new furniture collections
Roman and Williams adds to its RW Guild collections with new furniture, objects and lighting designs
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Elemental House is an architectural grand prize in Mexican charity raffle
Elemental House in Mexico, designed by Elemental-Alejandro Aravena, is to be offered as first prize in a raffle organised by charity Sorteos Tec
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Byborre launches Textiles, its first-ever line of ready-to-order fabrics
Amsterdam-based Byborre launches new ready-to-order scheme that allows creators easy access to the textile studio and fashion label’s sustainably-minded knitwear designs
By Jack Moss • Published