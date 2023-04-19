Tiaras rule: discover three contemporary takes marking the coronation of King Charles III

High jewellery houses are marking the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in style, creating tiaras in celebration. From modern design codes and traditional references, discover the regal headwear going straight to the top of our wishlist.

Contemporary tiaras, a regal nod to the coronation

De Beers

De Beers imbues tiaras with a contemporary edge in an offbeat and precious new high jewellery piece. Crafted from coloured titanium and platinum, the design (pictured top) centres around a spectacular pear-shaped diamond discovered in Botswana, the fruit of a partnership between De Beers and the country’s people. Here, its silhouette is a bold foil for the fluidity of the water which inspires it, encapsulated in electric-blue titanium and ice crystals of speckled white diamonds.

Yoko London

(Image credit: Yoko London)

Lustrous pearls take the lead in Yoko London’s one-off piece created to mark King Charles III’s coronation. Nineteen matching Australian South Sea drop-shaped pearls bring a softness to an intricate diamond lattice in a traditional take on jewellery headwear.

David Morris

(Image credit: David Morris)

David Morris notes its favourite royal commission was to mark the occasion of the 21st birthday of King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales. The jewellery house created a dragon mascot attached to the bonnet of an Aston Martin and presented to the prince by Queen Elizabeth II in celebration of his birthday, with the piece later spotted at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This diamond tiara may be a touch more understated, but its setting of over 24 carats of diamonds and its elegant design make it an enduringly special tribute.

