Paddles at the ready: what to look out for at Christie’s jewellery sale

The spotlight is on antique jewellery at Christie’s Jewels Online: The London Edit sale. Tiaras take centre stage in a collection also encompassing brooches, necklaces and rings, in an eclectic mash-up of eras and styles.

Jewels Online: The London Edit

(Image credit: Christie's)

Tiaras dating from the early 20th century join offbeat lots including a late-19th-century diamond and enamel cat brooch and an emerald, diamond and ruby speckled brooch.

(Image credit: Christie's)

Elsewhere, an antique Cartier coloured sapphire and diamond flower brooch and an exquisite Van Cleef & Arpels flying butterfly necklace and brooch make a traditional foil for a diamond necklace with an internally flawless fancy yellow coloured diamond.

(Image credit: Christie's)

The Jewels Online sale marks the first appearance of Boucheron’s diamond tiara, which has remained in the same aristocratic family since it was acquired in the early 20th century. Diamonds also characterise another tiara in the sale, circa 1900, which comes with fittings enabling it to be worn as a pendant, hatpin or brooch. A diamond and pearl tiara, dating from the same period, can also be worn as a necklace.

Jewels Online: The London Edit online auction runs until 15 June 2023

(Image credit: Christie's)