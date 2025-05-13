RZE has spent five years honing their colourful mechanical and quartz tool watches. But the team has also had the nerve to field a challenger to the Casio G-Shock. The UTD-8000-BK is a digital watch tested in the Canadian North and comes with a case from UltraHex® hardened titanium on an elasticated black fabric strap. The lightweight, 200m depth rated 42mm UTD has a negative design display with clean, large numerals, and titanium case armour that will outlast any wilderness adventures you’ve got planned. And despite its tech-tastic looks, it comes sans Connectivity, leaving you free to enjoy the great outdoors.