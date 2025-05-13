These fun, affordable digital watches are just the thing for summer time
From a classic Casio to a colourful Autodromo, have fun with your wristwear with a playful digital watch
From cartoon legends, to racing designs, digital watches can make for playful and precise accessories. Here are five easy-to-wear watches perfect for summer days.
US-based Farr&Swit has two versions of its popular Mix Tape watch, the B-Sides edition being a particularly bright rendition of the Eighties. With the design team’s tongue firmly in cheek, the 34mm case is a clear or translucent purple piece of fun with an evocative display some Gen Z might need an explanation for. With a flyweight wrist presence and sharp negative display, the bang for the buck aspect is exemplary.
Following its successful partnership with the estate of cartoon legend Charles Schulz, Timex celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Peanuts with a new T80. With an understated design and pops of yellow, it’s a fun, accessible 34mm digital canvas for Schulz’s vibrant cartoon art for all wrists. The T80 offers a multi-function quartz movement that includes stopwatch and alarm functions, set in a solid stainless-steel case with a sleek bracelet.
Autodromo has a strong line of mechanical watches inspired by motor racing, and their Group C offers a colourful wristwatch with a dedicated digital movement. The design, with an effervescent turquoise case, recalls the heyday of eighties sports and endurance racing. The summer colour comes courtesy of Cerakote, a ceramic case coating that makes the compact 36mm Group C a tough everyday choice. A striated black rubber strap complements the slim 10mm case, making it a comfortable choice you won’t see on many wrists.
Many of us had our first watch from Casio, or were offered a classic F-91W as a school-starter gift and it’s the perfect antidote to worrying about a scratch on your Rolex. Packed with features, alarms and a handy night light at the push of a button, the striated gold display pays understated homage to the SL-800 calculator from 1983, while being as versatile as only a Casio can be.
RZE has spent five years honing their colourful mechanical and quartz tool watches. But the team has also had the nerve to field a challenger to the Casio G-Shock. The UTD-8000-BK is a digital watch tested in the Canadian North and comes with a case from UltraHex® hardened titanium on an elasticated black fabric strap. The lightweight, 200m depth rated 42mm UTD has a negative design display with clean, large numerals, and titanium case armour that will outlast any wilderness adventures you’ve got planned. And despite its tech-tastic looks, it comes sans Connectivity, leaving you free to enjoy the great outdoors.
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
