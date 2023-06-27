Anissa Kermiche’s Amuse Bush tableware makes for a decadent dinner party
Anissa Kermiche has branched out into homeware
Jewellery designer Anissa Kermiche turns her playful eye to tableware with the launch of her ‘Amuse Bush’ homeware collection.
Much like her jewellery, a sculptural sensibility underlines the plates and bowls in the collection which reference the female body in mischievous design codes. ‘Womanhood is a complex and multifaceted experience,’ Kermiche tells us, on why she wanted to explore it further. ‘The marvel of the female reproductive system is its ability to not only create life but to experience pleasure. The 'Amuse Bush' Plate collection is a marriage of these two parts of the female experience. The flowers in our sets of 'Ovu-plates' and the 'Pollination' bowls, are representations of a woman's cycle and the beauty of fertilisation. The more sexual side of the collection offers the 'Masturplate' and 'Forniplates', intended to encourage pleasure.’
Flowers referencing fertilisation sit alongside more abstract patterns sure to encourage conversation around the dinner table. ‘Designing decals for plates was a new challenge for us, we had also never worked with porcelain before, which was exciting,’ Kermiche adds. ‘We usually work in 3D so it was interesting focusing on the print as opposed to sculpture. We had to consider colour ways, print placement and how the pieces would all work together on a table. We imitated the folds of petals on our earrings, the clean curved lines of the more sculptural pieces. The calla lily and anthurium in particular were both prominent motifs in both collections.’
The new venture builds on themes Kermiche has explored in her jewellery. ‘Our ‘Deflowered’ Jewellery Collection was designed with the intention to explore the erotic links between womanhood, sexuality and flowers; we enjoyed the theme so much we wanted to translate it into homeware! The shapes of the vagina-esque flowers lent themselves well to prints and we were able to develop the concept further- exploring ovulation and women’s cycles.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
