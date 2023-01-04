All-black Graff Eclipse watch goes to the dark side
The lightweight and slender Graff Eclipse watch has been rethought in an updated iteration
A monochromatic mood reigns in the updated Graff Eclipse watch, with a case crafted from titanium and diamond-like carbon making for a lightweight, tough and durable timepiece.
Graff Eclipse: an all-black Graff watch
With everything including the dial, hands, hour markers and crown cast in a deep inky hue, the Eclipse watch stays faithful to Graff’s bold aesthetic codes. The distinctive patterns of diamonds are here rethought as a single stone in black, which sits on the crown, with the textured Graff logo dial a simple concession to ornamentation.
An appealing lightness – the watch weighs in at 27 grams, with a case measuring a slender 7mm – belies a sharp technicality, taking shape in an automatic movement and 42-hour power reserve.
‘The Eclipse watch is our most iconic timepiece,’ says Graff CEO Francois Graff. ‘The sleek, blacker-than-black design, combined with a super-slim titanium DLC case, is elegant and sophisticated while making a powerful statement. Even the diamond on the crown is black.’
The new piece is the latest addition to Graff’s family of watches which count the technical MasterGraff Skeleton and elegant GraffStar amongst its members.
