Veert’s studded pearls rethink traditional jewellery motifs

Pearls bid adieu to their stuffy reputation once and for all with New York-based jewellery brand Veert. Strings of freshwater pearls are studded with vibrant green zirconia stones, while mother-of-pearl shell pearls in green hues lace this colourful aesthetic with the spirituality which underscores the collection.

‘Our unisex collection of gold vermeil and solid gold pieces is inspired from a deep desire to combine elevated aesthetics with global influences, centred around healing, hope, and positive energy,’ says Veert founder and creative director Julia Lang. ‘Green onyx is associated with the heart chakra, as well as malachite that clears and activates the chakras. Both stones are an important protection stone. Malachite absorbs negative energies, picking them up from the atmosphere and from the body. The green onyx is the symbol of restfulness and purity, it improves your self-confidence.’

The brand’s fifth collection translates this positivity into playful pieces, with necklaces and earrings encompassing a juxtaposition of textures. ‘For Collection 5, freshwater pearls are used abundantly, but this time, Veert enthusiasts will be delighted that individually selected freshwater pearls and mother-of-pearl shell pearls (including light green and dark green) are added to the mix,’ the jewellery designer adds. ‘The innovation and creativity continue with unexpected embellishments, in the form of green zirconia stones embedded skillfully into flawless white freshwater pearls.’

The creation process was not without its challenges. ‘I am learning as we go, I believe that each collection is getting better and better. I couldn't be prouder since I am an independent luxury house with no investor or big cooperation behind me.’

