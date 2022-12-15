Veert’s studded pearls rethink traditional jewellery motifs
New York-based jewellery brand Veert brings a cool energy to classic forms
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Pearls bid adieu to their stuffy reputation once and for all with New York-based jewellery brand Veert. Strings of freshwater pearls are studded with vibrant green zirconia stones, while mother-of-pearl shell pearls in green hues lace this colourful aesthetic with the spirituality which underscores the collection.
‘Our unisex collection of gold vermeil and solid gold pieces is inspired from a deep desire to combine elevated aesthetics with global influences, centred around healing, hope, and positive energy,’ says Veert founder and creative director Julia Lang. ‘Green onyx is associated with the heart chakra, as well as malachite that clears and activates the chakras. Both stones are an important protection stone. Malachite absorbs negative energies, picking them up from the atmosphere and from the body. The green onyx is the symbol of restfulness and purity, it improves your self-confidence.’
The brand’s fifth collection translates this positivity into playful pieces, with necklaces and earrings encompassing a juxtaposition of textures. ‘For Collection 5, freshwater pearls are used abundantly, but this time, Veert enthusiasts will be delighted that individually selected freshwater pearls and mother-of-pearl shell pearls (including light green and dark green) are added to the mix,’ the jewellery designer adds. ‘The innovation and creativity continue with unexpected embellishments, in the form of green zirconia stones embedded skillfully into flawless white freshwater pearls.’
The creation process was not without its challenges. ‘I am learning as we go, I believe that each collection is getting better and better. I couldn't be prouder since I am an independent luxury house with no investor or big cooperation behind me.’
itsveert.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Big Branzino sauna floats in the Stockholm archipelago
The Big Branzino floating sauna by Sandellsandberg opens to guests in the Stockholm archipelago
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
At home with Isamaya Ffrench
With Isamaya Ffrench’s make-up drop, Wild Star, launching today, the make-up artist invites us into her creative universe to discuss her upcoming documentary, ‘disgusting green smoothies’, and her ideal conditions for inspiration
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Best Private House, the shortlist: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
We reveal the five shortlisted homes competing for Best Private House: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Ellie Stathaki • Published