The Hôtel Costes team open the doors to One Sloane in London's Chelsea

The Cadogan dynasty and French designer François-Joseph Graf have worked together on the new hotel, six years in the making

By Lauren Ho
‘Good things come to  those who wait’.  This is certainly the case for the highly anticipated One Sloane, which, after six years in  the  making, has quietly opened its lavish doors in the heart of London’s Chelsea neighbourhood. Hidden within a handsome 19th-century brick mansion on  a leafy residential street just off Sloane Square, the hotel is the latest offering from Jean-Louis Costes, the hotelier behind Paris’ legendary Hôtel Costes. 

A team effort between the Cadogan dynasty, one of London’s biggest landowners, and French designer François-Joseph Graf, the property  is an elegant fusion of  British heritage and charm with a dash of Parisian flair. The building itself, designed in 1889  by architect Edwin Thomas Hall - also the mastermind behind Liberty London and the Dulwich College library - has undergone a major overhaul with the restoration of the stately Victorian façade and the addition of a sixth floor. This all comes together to include 30 guestrooms, a top-floor restaurant and an intimate lower ground level bar that, like Hôtel Costes, hints at the promise of decadent hedonism.

Everything is underscored by the interior design, which Graf says was inspired by the British  Empire at the turn of the century. ‘I wanted to hark back to the unique period when the British Empire was at its peak, spreading across the globe from Singapore and Hong Kong to Calcutta, Sri Lanka, Cairo and Baghdad’ he says. ‘This  led me to find precious pieces of British design such as Smith Benson lighting and Goodwin furniture in far flung corners of the world. With such a strong façade, typical of the Victorian architecture, I understood that the interiors demanded to be equally grand.’

In collaboration with the best British artisans and French craftsmen, Graf embellished the building’s original period details such as the ceiling cornices, wood panelling, stained glass windows and playful trompe l’oeil with restored antique furnishings, and a rich layering of sumptuous textures and fabrics. This has all been underpinned by thoughtfully considered lighting courtesy of Jeremy Quantrill - of Dernier & Hamlyn -  and Collier Webb, who embarked on the mammoth task of reproducing  light fittings from over 50 original pieces. ‘I believe the most important element of any project is perfect  illumination,’ notes  Graf.

Elsewhere, the impressive Neo-Greek lobby - a favourite space for Graf - sits in harmony with  the period  façade, its burnt brick hues revealed through ceramic floor tiles that  take their cues from traditional Victorian entrance hall tiles, alongside antique mirrors and furnishings and a collection of vases. This level of detail continues throughout the hotel where the staircase walls are sheathed in William Morris wallpaper  and the corridors are trimmed with hand-painted calligraphy. The guestrooms are all individually designed with the intimacy of a private boudoir, featuring creamy tones embellished with sumptuous details like the intricately mosaic-tiled bathrooms,  plush tasselled velveteen sofas,  restored antique furnishings, period wallpaper, and black-and-white vintage photographs. 

Upstairs, the all-day restaurant  takes  its cues  from the  Victorian era’s Anglo-Chinese heyday. Here, a menu of simple French cuisine, using the best available ingredients, is served against  an all-white palette embellished with stained-glass windows that filter a kaleidoscope of light onto intricately etched display shelves featuring a curated collection of Chinese vases in monochrome tones.

Like with Hôtel Costes, it’s the lower-level speakeasy that embodies  the spirit of  the hotel. With its own private entrance on Holbein Place, this sybaritic sanctuary is where you’ll find locals in the know, sipping on cocktails against a seductive soundtrack from a roster of DJs.

onesloane.co.uk

