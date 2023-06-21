This Joseph Dirand-designed Space Capsule is set to take flight in 2024: book your seat

Céleste is the latest Luxury Space Capsule by space travel company Zephalto, created by Paris-based designer Joseph Dirand. Set to take its inaugural flight in late 2024, the space capsule will take off from France with two pilots and up to six guests on board for each trip, with a flight time of six hours to reach an altitude of 25km above the Earth (about 15km higher than commercial airliners). Guests on board will be able to observe the Earth’s curve, described by astronauts as ‘the overview effect’, a new transformative point of view on life on our planet.

Zephalto was founded in 2016, the brainchild of aeronautical engineer Vincent Farret d'Astiès, whose vision was to create a high-tech, low-carbon, exclusive space travel experience.

Céleste Luxury Space Capsule by Zephalto and Joseph Dirand

(Image credit: Courtesy Zephalto)

‘Architecture has a function and this, paired with my profound passion for hospitality, has provoked an inspiration for this innovative and groundbreaking project,’ says Dirand. ‘It's an unusual journey through space and therefore for an architect like myself who ultimately spends their time envisioning experiences, it's one of the most unique ones to conceive. We are offering a memory for life, one that will be shared in an intimate and luxurious surrounding.’

The balloon-shaped space capsule is roughly the size of the Sacré Coeur in Paris, made of composite fibres, and coated in reflective silver so that it can blend with its surroundings once in flight. ‘This silver finish allows the capsule to reflect these two universes towards which we will find ourselves in a way that is a little in between,’ adds Dirand. ‘Between these two universes, the terrestrial universe and the celestial universe.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Zephalto)

Following strict flight parameters, Dirand worked on both the exterior and interior, which features the largest windows currently available on a space capsule, offering a wider view of the sun and stars. The interior design was informed by the round trip’s dynamic views and is defined by curved forms reflecting the shape of the Earth with eye-shaped windows and mirrors.

Part of the design was to make the interior experience different from airline travel, enhancing the unique nature of the space capsule trip, feeling like a residential space while creating a sense of comfort, luxury and safety. Each cabin on board is created as an intimate cocoon that can fit two passengers, and the rotation during the flight ensures that each passenger can access a full 360-degree view during their trip.

(Image credit: Courtesy Zephalto)

A minimalist design approach defines the interiors, with a neutral palette based on the colour beige and materials to convey a sense of comfort and peacefulness without distracting from the view. Each traveller will have access to Wi-Fi to share the experience with friends and family at home, and will be able to request bespoke offerings including Michelin-starred meals from leading French chefs.

‘I am thrilled to have built the bridge between my dream of space travel and reality,’ says Farret d’Astiès. ‘Those who share my desire to travel in harmony with the elements, can finally do so onboard Céleste. Our expert team has been working very hard to create a vessel that the Montgolfier brothers would have been proud of. After seven years of working on the approach, design and technical solutions, the concept is now palpable and will offer an extraordinarily immersive experience that will stage our Earth and Space.’

The Céleste Space Capsule is set to launch in late 2024. A limited quantity of pre-reservation tickets can be purchased via zephalto.com

(Image credit: Courtesy Zephalto)