Ask Art Basel Hong Kong director Angelle Siyang-Le for local recommendations, and first, she will assess your schedule. ‘When people are short on time, I usually point them to places that are consistently reliable, easy to get to, and very much part of my own routine,’ she tells Wallpaper*.

A leading figure in the contemporary art world, Siyang-Le has directed Art Basel Hong Kong since 2022. She joined the organisation in 2012, previously leading gallery relations and business development across Asia, and helping to position Hong Kong as a key global hub connecting artists, collectors and institutions.

Angelle Siyang-Le (Image credit: Courtesy of Art Basel Hong Kong)

The 2026 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong continues to celebrate the city’s status as Asia’s international cultural hub. This year sees a new curatorial team take the lead across the Encounters, Film and Conversations sectors, alongside the introduction of the inaugural Echoes sector.

‘We want to inspire, foster learning and bring communities together. Art Basel Hong Kong is more than an art fair – it is a living ecosystem where creativity and culture sustain a vibrant, resilient art market,’ adds Siyang-Le.

Here she shares her go-to dining, cultural and nature spots to make the most out of Hong Kong during Art Basel and beyond.

What to see and do in Hong Kong, Angelle Siyang-Le’s tips

Where to eat and drink

Always Joy

Always Joy was designed by Willo Perron (Image credit: Courtesy of Always Joy)

‘Always Joy is my choice for a relaxed, casual night out. The service never misses, and their Japanese-inspired dishes – subtly infused with local touches – are consistently excellent. I always recommend trying the seasonal sashimi and the dry-aged threadfin.’

Always Joy is located at Shop No. 1, G/F, Nam Wo Hong Building, 148 Wing Lok St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

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Bound

Subtropical rum cocktail topped with pandan cream foam at Bound (Image credit: Courtesy of Bound)

‘Bound is a beloved neighbourhood bar with a genuine local spirit, and it’s also a hangout spot for many artists. It’s unfussy, welcoming, and always full of character – exactly the kind of place that shows Hong Kong’s creative side at street level.’

Bound is located at G/F, 32 Boundary St, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

Duddell’s

Crispy puff pastry with fresh crab meat and seafood at Duddell’s (Image credit: Courtesy of Duddell’s)

‘Duddell’s remains one of my top recommendations for anyone visiting Hong Kong. The refined Cantonese cuisine, elegant interiors, and subtle art-and-culture atmosphere make it especially fitting during fair week. Their dim sum is crafted with exceptional ingredients and attention to detail, and I always make sure to order their Chinese soups – they’re deeply comforting and beautifully made.’

Duddell’s is located at 3/F & 4/F, 1 Duddell Street, 1 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong

NOC Coffee Co.

NOC Coffee Co. in Whampoa, interiors by Arkaunis Design (Image credit: Courtesy of Noc)

‘NOC Coffee Co. is my true go-to café – not just because one of their branches happens to be in my office building, but because their coffee is unfailingly excellent. The minimalist interiors offer a clean, calming pause in the middle of Hong Kong’s constant buzz, making it one of the places where I can genuinely reset. My order is always a flat white – simple, smooth, and consistently great.’

NOC Coffee Co. is located at Shop G42, G/F, Whampoa Garden Site 9 Block 1, Tak Fung St, Hung Hom, Hong Kong

Rootdown

Rootdown was designed by Beams Creative (Image credit: Courtesy of Rootdown)

‘Rootdown sits right below my boxing gym, which makes it the perfect pre-workout stop. The coffee is fantastic, the team is warm and friendly, and there’s a cosy neighbourhood feel that keeps me coming back. I’m often their first customer of the day, stopping in for a hot Americano before training.’

Rootdown is located at Shop 16-19 G/F, Two Artlane, 1 Chung Ching St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Yardbird

Yardbird (Image credit: Courtesy of Yardbird)

‘Yardbird captures the energy, creativity, and flavour of Hong Kong like few other places can. It’s always buzzing, always delicious, and always a fun night out. Their chicken dishes are all about chicken. You need to try everything.’

Yardbird is located at Winsome House, 154-158 Wing Lok Street G/F, Shops A and B, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

What to do

Central and South Side Gallery Districts

Herzog & de Meuron’s Tai Kwun cultural centre in Central, as seen from the balcony of Tozzo Café (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*)

‘When someone is short on time, I always point them to the gallery clusters in Central and Wong Chuk Hang. They offer a concentrated yet meaningful snapshot of Hong Kong’s art landscape and make for the perfect warm-up before diving into the fair.’

Sham Shui Po

Street life in Sham Shui Po (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*)

‘For a different perspective on Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po is a must. The neighbourhood is full of independent art spaces – like Thy Lab – that show a more experimental side of the city. I love ending a visit there with a drink at Bound, which is where many local artists naturally gather.’

Where to detour

Hiking trails

Victoria Harbour as seen from the Red Incense Burner Summit, with Hong Kong Island’s Victoria Peak and Central district to the left, and the Kowloon Peninsula to the right (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*)

‘Hong Kong’s outdoors are one of its greatest and most underrated surprises. If you have a free morning, there are three trails I always recommend: Jardine’s Lookout, which is close, accessible, and instantly rewarding with panoramic views of the skyline; Dragon’s Back, the iconic ridge walk with sweeping coastal vistas; and Old Peak Road, a classic ascent to The Peak – steep, invigorating, and perfect when you want a workout paired with spectacular views.’