Rooms Batumi in Georgia oozes retro flair

Rooms Batumi, in the eponymous city on Georgia’s Black Sea coast, is the latest addition to the country’s burgeoning hotel scene from hospitality group Ugulava. It joins Rooms Kazbegi, an imposing wood-clad structure and former Soviet-era sanatorium in an Alpine village, and Rooms Tbilisi and sister property Stamba, which share space in a former publishing house in the capital.

Rooms Batumi sits in between Batumi’s historic Old Town and bustling port. Ugulava joined creative forces with in-house design team Collective Development and interior design firm and long-term collaborator Rooms Studio to reimagine the one-time police station as the city’s newest cultural hub while staying true to the building’s Soviet-era architecture.

Check into Rooms Batumi, in Georgia

Inside, the 120 rooms nod to the past with retro-inspired wood-panelled walls, complemented by soothing neutral shades of stone and cream. A collection of statement accessories jazz up the muted backdrop – think 1970s-print curtains, tactile bouclé sofas, leather-clad bed frames and, in the suites, sumptuous large circular beds and delicate textile ceiling fans.

The nostalgic colour palette continues in the Lobby bar where layers of wood panelling and a central wooden bar come accessorised with an angular sofa clad in forest green velvet. In the Rubber Duck restaurant, the vintage vibes are ramped up a notch with salmon pink diner stools lined up along an aluminium-topped bar and a Scandi-style take on good old-fashioned booths. Later in 2024, a rooftop pool and restaurant will open atop the hotel, just in time for summer and with sweeping views across the Black Sea.

