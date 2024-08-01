Tour Odera, the first luxury hotel to open on the Greek island of Tinos
Courtesy of Studio Bonarchi, Odera is a thoughtfully designed haven embracing the Aegean Sea
Odera, the first luxury boutique hotel on the unspoilt island of Tinos, opened this summer, creating a new haven for the thinking traveller to Greece. Considered a spiritual island, many Greek Orthodox pilgrims journey, often on their knees up the hill, to the Evangelistria Church in Tinos town, just 15 minutes away from Odera. And beyond that, more than 800 chapels are dotted across the craggy island, punctuating the landscape alongside Tinos’ famous 1,300 white peristeriónes or dovecotes. The latter are elaborately decorated, with two storeys, and were introduced by the Venetians, who ruled here for five centuries.
Odera, Tinos
Respecting this rich heritage was crucial to the vision of Tethy’s, a Greek private equity fund, which partnered with TConstructions and architect Panos Nikolaidis to create Odera. Into this mix came interiors, courtesy of Studio Bonarchi (also responsible for Anandes, on Mykonos), known for its respect for context and tradition.
The result is an understated, low-key luxury that draws on exquisite materials. Sense of place is also evident throughout the resort due to the use of white stone, famous Tinian marble, wood, native vegetation that echoes the landscape, geometric patterns, and the building’s depth, enhanced by arches and the play of light, which nods to the Byzantine.
All the 77 rooms and suites overlook the sparkling Aegean Sea and have pools on their doorstep. Built on levels that are cut into the cliff, the top level offers rooms opening onto an impressive 75m swimming pool that runs the length of the terrace. Those who want the best rooms in the house should book one of the signature suites on the lower level, which run from number 101 to 111. These are huge and spread onto a terrace with a vast private pool that stretches out towards the distant horizon.
The main pool lies, as if hovering, between the sea and the restaurant. Beneath it, golden sands curve around the bay, and you can feast on a perfect Greek salad at Nǒsti Beach Bar. In restaurant Eos, where menus are curated by chef Dimitris Skarmoutsos, we recommend you try the fresh tagliolini with scallops and sea urchins. Then, head to the impressive spa for a local mineral-infused treatment.
Mary Lussiana is a passionate hotel-lover and freelance travel writer contributing to many of the UK’s best magazines and newspapers. A mother of three, she has lived in Portugal's sunny south since this century began, and continues to live there with her husband, their yellow Labrador, Bellini and returning children.
