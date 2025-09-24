The northwestern corner of Costa Rica is one of the most biodiverse areas of the world, so it’s essential that when a new ultra-luxury property arrives, it takes care not to trample on the region’s outstanding natural beauty. In that respect, Nekajui, which opened earlier this year, is a tour de force. The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Central America, and only the eighth in the world, stretches over 570 hectares of lush cliffside, but if you gaze up towards it from the sapphire waters below, you can barely tell it’s there at all. This impressive sleight of hand is pulled off thanks to thoughtful biophilic design that includes a dramatic hanging bridge over a verdant canyon, a bar suspended in a tree house and a funicular that runs like a glass elevator down to a secluded sandy cove.

Wallpaper* checks in at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

What’s on your doorstep?

Nekajui is the newest resort on the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo, a 1,400-acre promontory jutting into the Pacific that first came to the attention of luxury travellers with the opening of a Four Seasons 20 years ago. There are also a handful of private homes, including one by the noted architect Antoine Predock. 70 per cent of the peninsula remains protected from any sort of development and is covered by a tropical dry forest that teems with thousands of plant and animal species. At Nekajui, it’s not unusual to see brightly coloured birds taking up a perch beside the pools or to spot howler monkeys breakfasting in the treetops below the balconies. The hotel works closely with local guides Papagayo Explorers, who can arrange zip-lining, kayaking and forest tours. On a morning hike with lead naturalist Jhonny Hernandez, we breathlessly observed the remarkably coordinated courtship dance of the long-tailed manakin. ‘This,’ whispered Hernandez, ‘is a real Nat Geo moment.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

Who is behind the design?

The development of Nekajui was led by The Athens Group, who worked with architects from Gensler and SB Architects to create a property that never looks out of place in its majestic surroundings. John Mansour, chief development officer for The Athens Group, says the fact that the hotel is almost hidden from the beach was very much by design. ‘We wanted to highlight the drama of the destination’s topography while ensuring the resort blends seamlessly into it,’ he explains. ‘Using the land’s natural contours, we created vantage points – like Ámbar’s canopy perch and the suspended bridge – that reveal panoramic views without ever dominating the landscape.’

(Image credit: Binyan Studios)

The use of native materials also helps to ensure the property feels organically Costa Rican, rather than something imposed from outside. ‘We let the land lead the way,’ says Mansour. ‘Our approach was to listen to what the site told us – protecting native flora, integrating mature trees, and building around the existing terrain. From the use of reclaimed on-site stone and sustainably sourced woods to the biophilic principles that guided our spatial planning, every element was placed to harmonise with the surrounding forest and coastline.’

(Image credit: Binyan Studios)

Rather than a conventional check-in desk, visitors are met by a personal host known as a ‘manzu’ (‘friend’ in the indigenous Chorotega language) at La Casita, a humble welcome building modelled after a traditional Costa Rican home. They then make their way into a courtyard dominated by a towering Ceiba tree that was relocated from elsewhere on the peninsula. ‘We were meticulous in aligning the arrival sequence, from the casita, through the courtyard, and into La Casona, so that the view frames Islas Huevos perfectly on the horizon,’ adds Mansour. ‘Every stone wall was built by local craftsmen using material sourced directly from the site, and the art and design pieces throughout the resort are by Costa Rican artisans, including the 650,000 hand-laid tiles in the chapel. These details quietly tell the story of place and craft.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

The room to book

The 107 rooms and 37 residences spread across the property all face the ocean and are reliably spacious, with even the most modestly sized Ocean Reserve rooms measuring in at 872 square feet. Many feature balconies with private plunge pools as well as indoor and outdoor rainfall showers. Local materials and furnishings are utilised throughout the elegant rooms and suites, with a striking use of custom teak casework and the local Arbol de Guanacaste wood, as well as Fusion Quartzite stone and handmade Marazzi tiles. Well-stocked minibars feature local specialities like Nicaraguan Flor de Caña rum and Costa Rican Zarpezul beer alongside staples such as Johnnie Walker Black Label and Laurent-Perrier champagne.

(Image credit: Binyan Studios)

(Image credit: Binyan Studios)

There are superb views of Pochote Bay and the uninhabited Islas Huevos from across the property, but the Gran Casona Suite, which occupies the top floor of the property’s main building, La Casona, might just offer the very best. This particular suite also boasts its own kitchen where hotel staff can prepare private meals. Elsewhere, three treetop tents designed by Luxury Frontiers, a South African firm that specialises in tented camps, provide a more adventurous accommodation offering that invokes the feel of a high-end safari lodge.

Casona (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

For larger groups or longer stays, the residences play out a similarly luxurious design over an even grander scale. Most impressive of all is Villa Guayacán, a 37,000 square foot, 10-bedroom estate that encompasses a full Olympic-length swimming pool on an ocean-facing terrace, a handful of plunge pools, a private screening room and two commercial-grade kitchens.

Residence 22 (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

Residence 22 (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There are three primary dining destinations at Nekajui: Puna is the Peruvian-inspired signature restaurant where chef Diego Muñoz serves vibrant ceviche and does inspired things like removing the bones from chicken wings and replacing them with prawns and cashews. Niri Beach Club, located near the ocean at the base of the funicular, provides an Ibizan soundtrack and Iberian cuisine, with a wood-fired oven and excellent seafood. Brisa, a Mexican-influenced restaurant next to the hotel’s main infinity pool, appears at first glance to be the most casual option, but the menu is stuffed with gems not to be overlooked. The spectacular Yellow Tail Tiradito is plated to resemble the colourful oxcart wheels that have become a national symbol of Costa Rica. At breakfast time, Puna becomes Mirador, with a full à la carte menu as well as a personalised tray-to-table continental option in place of the standard hotel buffet. Upstairs is Café Rincon, which offers buttery pastries and first-class coffee that’s roasted on site.

Niri Beach Club (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

Puna (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

The cocktail offerings are particularly innovative, with over 70 unique drinks served across the property. The central La Casona bar is a superb place to watch the sunset, perhaps only beaten by the panoramic views at Ámbar, the treehouse bar with a tented roof that hovers over the cliff’s edge. There’s also a hidden speakeasy somewhere on the property, although we were sworn to secrecy regarding its exact location. The drinks themselves, devised by bar manager and former world’s best bartender Angelo Solimando, utilise local ingredients to memorable effect. One diffuses the ylang-ylang flowers that grow on the property to create a cocktail that smells almost exactly like Chanel No. 5.

Café Rincon (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

La Casona bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

Where to switch off

The main property has two pools, including one that’s adults-only. There’s another pool next to the Beach Club, as well as a secluded grotto tucked away halfway down the canyon. None of them, however, compares to the infinity pool at the Nimbu Spa, where panoramic ocean views create the sensation of swimming in the air. ‘The spa is truly a sanctuary,’ says Mansour. ‘Its serene, understated design opens onto sweeping views of the Pacific coastline, creating a striking contrast that immediately calms and uplifts. It’s more than a wellness facility, it’s a place of transformation, peace, and deep connection to nature.’ The 27,000 square-foot facility has eight treatment rooms, with six built on stilts jutting out towards the ocean. This surely contributes to the profound feeling of weightlessness one experiences following the exceptional massages.

Nimbu Spa & Wellnes (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

The verdict

The dream of escaping into nature has never felt more appealing than at Nekajui, which offers the chance to surround oneself with untamed wildlife while still being cocooned in the utmost luxury. As a natural wonderland, it feels close to heaven, but even the Garden of Eden didn’t have in-room dining, firm-handed masseuses and remote-controlled bidets. Paradise, improved.

Pool Decks (Image credit: Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)