Marqí hotel brings a minimalist 1970s feel to Portugal’s Sintra coast

Proudly calling itself ‘one strange hotel’, Marqí is Portuguese resort town Sintra’s latest secluded retreat, created by Danish photographer and former fashion brand owner Mikkel Kristensen. Having shuttered his label, Kristensen was considering venturing into the hotel business when he fortuitously discovered the 1980s mansion that had been a famed civil engineer and party host’s weekend retreat.

‘With its dark, cosy lobby and lush garden, it reminded me of Chateau Marmont, and the hills going down to the beach were also reminiscent of California,’ Kristensen says. ‘The house just had so much feeling and character.’

Along with architect and artist Mikas Emil, Kristensen set about converting the home into an eight-bedroom boutique hotel that combines the midcentury modern style beloved in his hometown of Copenhagen with touches of a 1970s Hollywood aesthetic.

The result is a relaxed yet thoughtfully curated space where minimalism is contrasted with playful jolts of colour via vintage finds, such as the emerald green curved sofa in the lobby, or the orange tubular dining chairs.

While a few consistent elements, such as the tables made from local marble, tie everything together, each room has its own character, courtesy of a green bathtub or red chair. Guests enjoy their own private balcony or terrace, which overlooks either the vintage car collection in the driveway or the sun-drenched garden and bougainvillea-framed pool.

‘The more time we spent working on it, the more we understood how important it was to keep the quirks that gave the house its charm,’ Kristensen says.

One of those quirks is the hidden club, Nando’s, named after the house’s original owner and occupying a room he’d used as a private discotheque. Currently being redecorated with bouclé chairs and a marble bar, the discreet space is opened when the mood calls for it.

Here, there’s a warmth that makes you feel like a guest at an effortlessly cool house rather than a hotel. That is largely due to the staff, who strike the perfect balance between relaxed and attentive – they’ll leave you to sunbathe in peace, but will also ensure you have your afternoon cocktail. The Marqí Sour is not to be missed.

From the smooth playlist of music from his favourite Sofia Coppola and Quentin Tarantino films, to the bookcase-turned-curated shop of products by some of his friends, Kristensen’s personal touches are everywhere. The former designer even created bespoke Marqí merchandise, including a ‘Lobby Boy’ T-shirt – a nod to one of his favourite directors, Wes Anderson. It’s no surprise to discover that he lives in an attached bungalow.

‘My photography has been focused on this sort of dreamy escapism,’ he says. ‘Now it’s become my life, and the life for others to come and experience for themselves.’

marqi.holiday

