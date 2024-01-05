Manna Hotel invites you to hunker down for a soothing stay in Arcadia, Greece
Manna Hotel is a historic sanatorium-turned-five-star retreat in the ancient fir forest of Mount Mainalo
As a young boy, Stratis Batagias used to spend his summers at a camp in Arcadia, the central Peloponnese region in mainland Greece where his family’s roots stretch back 200 years. At night, he and other kids would sneak out with flashlights to the long abandoned sanatorium up on the mountain, scaring each other with increasingly lavish ghost stories. But the magic of this neoclassical-inspired building, with the forest growing inside it, bewitched Batayias. ‘Apart from the terrible condition it was in, it had so much energy,’ he remembers. ‘I felt this energy and I dreamed of creating a place where other people could feel it too.’
Manna Hotel, a soothing stay in Arcadia
This 12-year-old’s dream was realised more than 30 years later when Manna opened in July 2023 following a nine-year restoration project. The result is a luxurious mountain refuge that aims to leave its guests feeling soothed and grounded.
First built in 1929 for soldiers suffering from tuberculosis, the handsome building has been reinvigorated using an approach of minimal intervention. ‘The Arcadian ideal is that man never imposes on nature but lives in harmony with it,’ Batayias explains.
A first-time hotelier, he worked with homegrown architectural and design talents, Monogon and K-Studio (the latter also behind the interiors of a Costa Navarino residence in the Peloponnese), who ‘felt the place too’. Manna’s gabled stone façade, an enduring testament to local craftsmanship, has been restored and augmented with an organic-feeling extension that used the same local black stone quarried from the mountain above. The old is cleverly connected to the new via a striking glass walkway, which allows sunlight to flood in and reflects the dense forest outside.
Inside, an earthly palette of colours – including a recurring moss green – and a clutch of natural materials make for ‘healing’ interiors. Chestnut wood is carved into custom furniture and panelling, Peloponnese marble is shaped into staircases, and stone is smoothed into terrazzo flooring. Expansive windows frame the spectacular mountain views, while snug velvets, wools and sheepskin soften the living spaces and bedrooms.
Manna’s decorative flourishes are being added slowly with Batayias building its art collection much like one would in a private home, piece by piece. So far, each work has been commissioned from artists based in Athens in dialogue with Arcadia, an area synonymous with Greek mythology: French sculptor Diane Alexander’s clay bust of the goat-like god Pan, who is said to have roamed this utopia with his nymphs, sits on a giant mantelpiece in the bar; while a trilogy of 3m-high drawings by the Greek artist Nikos Kanoglu dress the main hallway.
The hotel is very much a place to hunker down, especially come winter when the landscape is often blanketed in snow. Guests might drift from the spa’s cave-like pool to the oversized fluffy armchair by the fire, and delve into the vintage book collection with a mug of mountain tea. But it is very much worth venturing out, too: for hikes along the Manailo Trail to stone villages such as Valtesiniko; for hearty lunches cooked over a fire at Taverna Josef in Magouliana; for horse riding, river rafting, or hunting for mushrooms with a local guide.
Before returning, of course, to the sanctuary of Manna: a labour of love of Herculean proportions.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Refreshed Volkswagen Touareg does the heavy lifting for long-distance travel
The new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid is the people’s luxury SUV, capable of going anywhere and doing anything. Does it stack up to rivals?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ethimo’s outdoor gym is this year’s best stress-buster
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024: the Out-Fit outdoor gym by Studio Adolini for Ethimo is an open-air fitness room for exercise and relaxation
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Venyx translates Man Ray’s sensual symbols into surrealist jewellery
Venyx pays tribute to artist Man Ray with a new surrealist jewellery collection
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Athens restaurant Gallina serves contemporary design and culinary fusion
Gallina is a new Athens restaurant by Objects of Common Interest, mixing contemporary design and fusion cuisine at the Greek capital
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Bardot is a Greek culinary gem on the tiny island of Antiparos
Bardot in Antiparos, a new restaurant by Manhattan Projects (MPNYC), blends traditional cooking and Greek island atmosphere
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino emerges from the greenery of southern Greece
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino opens the doors to its leafy home in the western Peloponnese, Greece
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Avant Mar is a minimalist architectural hotel experience on a Greek island
Avant Mar Hotel & Suites on the Greek Island of Paros is a minimalist architectural experience by Tense Architecture Network
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Monument Athens is a Greek architectural icon reborn
Monument Athens is a hotel housed in a historic Greek structure redesigned by local architecture studio MPlusM
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Amanzoe in Greece is a temple to luxury
Designed by the late American architect Ed Tuttle, Amanzoe, the renowned resort's Greek outpost, is a heavenly hilltop retreat in the Peloponnese
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
W Costa Navarino is a global destination with a local approach
Tombazis & Associates Architects designs W Costa Navarino, the latest addition to the luxury Peloponnese hospitality destination
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Noūs Santorini hotel is a haven of minimalism in the Greek islands
The minimalist haven that is Noūs Santorini, designed by Divercity Architects in collaboration with MPlusM, opens on the Greek Aegean island
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated