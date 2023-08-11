Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino emerges from the greenery of southern Greece
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino opens the doors to its leafy home in the western Peloponnese, Greece
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The arrival of Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino heralds a new era for the much-loved Greek resort. Following hot on the heels of the opening of W Costa Navarino, the well-known global brand that launched in August 2022 at the Peloponnese hospitality campus, the new Mandarin Oriental is the latest international name to land on the Messinian coast. It brings with it the award-winning owner and operator's heritage of quality, and blending it with the Greek resort's inherent sensitive, site-specific, sustainable architecture approach.
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino: at one with the landscape
Mandarin Oriental's architecture is intrinsic to its experience at Costa Navarino. The new hotel sits nestled within a hillside, its individual rooms peeking out from among greenery, making the whole complex appear like its engulfed in wild foliage. This is part of Costa Navarino's pledge for its region – as the hospitality group aims to protect and enrich the precious natural landscape of Western Peloponnese. To that end, the Navarino Bay site features 2,700 replanted olive trees and over 500,000 planted native shrubs.
Its building complex follows the same thinking, inspired by the local agricultural tradition of 'mandria', the 'dry stone animal shelters constructed by hand by the region’s farmers', which are ubiquitous in the region. They use natural stone and follow the topography of the land, discreetly at one with their surrounds.
The hotel was designed by the Athens-based architecture studio of Alexandros Tombazis, an icon of Greek architecture, and K Studio, a dynamic modern practice and member of the 2012 Wallpaper* Architects Directory. The whole was crafted around Costa Navarino's strong sustainability principles – for example, this will be a single-use-plastic-free hotel throughout.
Instead, natural materials, such as local stone, timber and marble, were prioritised in the design – and local species used in the landscaping.
Everything is orientated towards the blue sea views of the site, placed in the Navarino Bay part of the estate. The interiors, created by leading practices in their field, such as Alexander Waterworth, Studio Afroditi Krassa, MKV Design, and K-Studio, are both comfortable and contemporary – offering understated luxury without detracting from the majestic vistas.
Meanwhile, all studios collaborated in creating seamless indoor/outdoor transitions, wrapping important open-air routes and pathways across the resort into the experience. The complex spans 99 guest rooms, including 48 spacious earth-sheltered pool villas, and five on site restaurants – to cater for all tastes and hours of the day.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Playful design codes rule in this London Victorian family home
2LG Studio embraces colour and comfort in an extensive renovation of a Victorian family home
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Behind the V&A East Museum’s pleated façade
Behind the new V&A East Museum’s intricate façade is a space for the imagination to unfold
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2024: everything you need to know
Scarlett Conlon reports from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2024 as Latimmier, Nicklas Skovgaard, Sunflower and more show in the Danish capital
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
Avant Mar is a minimalist architectural hotel experience on a Greek island
Avant Mar Hotel & Suites on the Greek Island of Paros is a minimalist architectural experience by Tense Architecture Network
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Monument Athens is a Greek architectural icon reborn
Monument Athens is a hotel housed in a historic Greek structure redesigned by local architecture studio MPlusM
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Amanzoe in Greece is a temple to luxury
Designed by the late American architect Ed Tuttle, Amanzoe, the renowned resort's Greek outpost, is a heavenly hilltop retreat in the Peloponnese
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
W Costa Navarino is a global destination with a local approach
Tombazis & Associates Architects designs W Costa Navarino, the latest addition to the luxury Peloponnese hospitality destination
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Noūs Santorini hotel is a haven of minimalism in the Greek islands
The minimalist haven that is Noūs Santorini, designed by Divercity Architects in collaboration with MPlusM, opens on the Greek Aegean island
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
A77 Suites by Andronis — Athens, Greece
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Monsieur Didot — Athens, Greece
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Andronis Arcadia — Santorini, Greece
By John O’Ceallaigh Last updated