Hotel Arbaso in San Sebastián blends bespoke design with nods to Basque heritage
Hotel Arbaso, which sits next to San Sebastián’s storied Buen Pastor Cathedral, boasts interiors by Spanish architecture studio Fiark
Hotel Arbaso is the latest opening in San Sebastián's growing hospitality scene. It is a lively addition along the fabled central street of Hondarribia Kale in this enchanting, cultural-filled getaway in Northern Spain that is often unknown to many, beyond the resort town's hosting of the cinema industry’s most intimate A-list festival.
Hotel Arbaso flaunts interiors by Fiark Architecture Studio
The name Arbaso stands for ‘ancestor’ in Basque and seeks to pay homage to the area’s rich heritage. Housed within an 18th-century building adjacent to the neo-Gothic El Buen Pastor Cathedral – and constructed just two decades prior – the hotel stands out with its neoclassical-style façade, crafted from ashlar stone and adorned with balustrades.
It combines grey woodwork with warm orange sandstone tones, all hallmark features of early-century architecture.
The interiors at Arbaso are as peaceful and calm as San Sebastián’s picturesque shell-shaped Concha Bay. Fiark Architecture Studio, who are local to the area, forged the rooms and suites around feng shui principles. The offerings span cosy duplexes featuring fireplaces and spacious suites boasting high ceilings and neighbourhood views.
Elements such as linen curtains, oak floors, leather headboards and palm fibre carpets evoke the simplicity and refined taste synonymous with Basque culture.
A definite highlight of the Hotel Arbaso is its exquisite collection of furniture by esteemed designers, including a Boho sofa by Maison de Vacances, a Remos chair by Cuerum, a Cesta floor lamp by Miguel Milá, and two table lamps by Matteo Nunziati.
The spaces also showcase fixtures that pay homage to the Basque heritage, such as nightstands inspired by the cylindrical stones traditionally lifted by the region’s stone lifters, as well as wardrobes crafted from marble, wood, and leather by the artisans of Arkaia.
Adjacent to the hotel lies the Narru Restaurant, a culinary celebration of fine dining with a philosophy rooted in sustainability and a commitment to sourcing high-quality seasonal ingredients from local suppliers.
An open reception area welcomes everyone in, featuring a central fireplace and showcasing artworks by the Bilbao artist Aitor Ortiz.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
