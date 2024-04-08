Hotel Arbaso in San Sebastián blends bespoke design with nods to Basque heritage

Hotel Arbaso is the latest opening in San Sebastián's growing hospitality scene. It is a lively addition along the fabled central street of Hondarribia Kale in this enchanting, cultural-filled getaway in Northern Spain that is often unknown to many, beyond the resort town's hosting of the cinema industry’s most intimate A-list festival.

Hotel Arbaso façade (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

Hotel Arbaso flaunts interiors by Fiark Architecture Studio

The name Arbaso stands for ‘ancestor’ in Basque and seeks to pay homage to the area’s rich heritage. Housed within an 18th-century building adjacent to the neo-Gothic El Buen Pastor Cathedral – and constructed just two decades prior – the hotel stands out with its neoclassical-style façade, crafted from ashlar stone and adorned with balustrades.

(Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

It combines grey woodwork with warm orange sandstone tones, all hallmark features of early-century architecture.

(Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

The interiors at Arbaso are as peaceful and calm as San Sebastián’s picturesque shell-shaped Concha Bay. Fiark Architecture Studio, who are local to the area, forged the rooms and suites around feng shui principles. The offerings span cosy duplexes featuring fireplaces and spacious suites boasting high ceilings and neighbourhood views.

(Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

Elements such as linen curtains, oak floors, leather headboards and palm fibre carpets evoke the simplicity and refined taste synonymous with Basque culture.

Cesta floor lamp by Miguel Milá (1962) (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

A definite highlight of the Hotel Arbaso is its exquisite collection of furniture by esteemed designers, including a Boho sofa by Maison de Vacances, a Remos chair by Cuerum, a Cesta floor lamp by Miguel Milá, and two table lamps by Matteo Nunziati.

The round tables in the premium rooms are crafted from the steel that characterised the industrial revolution in the Basque Country (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

The spaces also showcase fixtures that pay homage to the Basque heritage, such as nightstands inspired by the cylindrical stones traditionally lifted by the region’s stone lifters, as well as wardrobes crafted from marble, wood, and leather by the artisans of Arkaia.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The duplex rooms on the upper floor feature their own fireplace and a set of skylights (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

Adjacent to the hotel lies the Narru Restaurant, a culinary celebration of fine dining with a philosophy rooted in sustainability and a commitment to sourcing high-quality seasonal ingredients from local suppliers.

The duplex rooms on the upper floor feature their own fireplace and a set of skylights (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

An open reception area welcomes everyone in, featuring a central fireplace and showcasing artworks by the Bilbao artist Aitor Ortiz.

Akarru Restaurant (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

Akarru Restaurant (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

Akarru Restaurant (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

The reception stands out as an open space with a central fireplace and works by the renowned Bilbao artist Aitor Orti (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

The chairs, inspired by the mid-century style, are complemented by a design of the Akari lamp, an original creation by Noguchi (1951) (Image credit: Photography by Iker Zuniga)

hotelarbaso.com