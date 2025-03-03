Stay at Francis Ford Coppola’s Belizean villas and private island

Known for his iconic films such as The Godfather and Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola has an impressive portfolio. However, it is a portfolio not only limited to the archive of films he has directed, but also boasts a vast selection of properties across the world. Last year, we revisited Palazzo Margherita, a boutique hotel in Southern Italy’s lesser-known Basilicata region, designed by the Coppola family and Jacques Grange, which opened to the public in 2012. Now, the filmmaker’s collection of villas and a private island in Belize, are available for hire through bespoke destination specialist onefinestay.

Inside Francis Ford Coppola’s Belizean villas and private island

Coral Caye Private Island (Image credit: Courtesy of onefinestay)

Belize is perhaps a somewhat overlooked Caribbean destination. With dense jungle to the west, and the Belize Barrier Reef to the east (the second largest reef in the world), and an abundance of Mayan ruins and lagoons, the country is a host to an abundance of beauty. Offshore, the coast is scattered with low-lying islands called cayes, one of which is Coppola’s private island, ‘Coral Caye.’

Coral Caye Private Island (Image credit: Courtesy of onefinestay)

Coral Caye Private Island (Image credit: Courtesy of onefinestay)

'Coral Caye' extends over two acres of white coral sand beaches and azure waters offering complete seclusion. Coppola’s other four other villas tap into the local environment. Two are in Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve , while the others located in the nearby fishing village of Placencia, boast a Balinese-style design.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Villa (Image credit: Courtesy of onefinestay)

'Francis Ford Coppola’s Villa' located in the forest reserve has an abundance of hiking trails on its doorstep which flow into the dense jungle and open up to cascading waterfalls. Also located on the reserve is the stone-built ‘Enchanted Cottage’. Designed by Coppola himself, it is a hilltop retreat for two, overlooking Privassion River waterfalls.

Francis’ Family Pavilion (Image credit: Courtesy of onefinestay)

Francis’ Family Pavilion (Image credit: Courtesy of onefinestay)

With views of the Caribbean Sea, ‘Francis’ Family Pavilion’ opens up onto a sandy beach, while also having its own secret garden. While ‘Roman’s Lagoon’ is a waterfront bungalow, with a close location to nearby Turtle Inn resort which offers access to two pools, a private beach and spa facilities, all of which are secluded retreats away from the hustle, whether you are a film star or not.

Prices to stay at Francis Ford Coppola's villas or island ranges from £554 to £2,059 per night. Available to book via onefinestay.com