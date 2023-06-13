Enjoy Aegean bliss at Paros hotspot, Cosme

Tranquil Aegean design codes rule at new Paros hotel, Cosme, which imbues classic luxury with an intimate atmosphere thanks to a village-style design. Composed of 40 suites, most with private pools, guests can also enjoy access to a private beach and beach club, while Greek chef Yiannis Kioroglou resides over Parostia Restaurant.

(Image credit: Breba Photography)

‘Cosme is characterised by a new aesthetic philosophy named "The Aegean Touch", created by ID Laboratorium with references to the Cycladic islands, their simple traditions and daily rituals, the relationship of the islanders with the sea, the characteristics of houses and buildings,’ says Kalia Konstantinidou, vice president of Empiria hotel group.

‘Incorporating traditional construction techniques, refined simplicity and modern design elements, the resort offers an authentic Cycladic neighbourhood experience that is both relaxing and captivating. The clean-lined buildings, constructed with plaster and local stone, form harmonious architectural compositions referencing indigenous houses of vibrant villages found on the island.’

(Image credit: Breba Photography)

Furniture – such as the ‘Frames’ armchair designed by Jaime Hayon – is in rich hues, from olive green to deep blue. Artwork from Greek artists Margarita Myrogianni, Christina Mandilari and Myrsini Alexandridi nod to the island’s folk traditions.

‘Design details throughout Cosme reference the style and beauty of Paros, while elegantly blending rare elements from around the Mediterranean with bold Cycladic lines,’ Konstantinidou adds. ‘The aesthetic is enhanced by a selection of different decorative elements brought to the island from the Mediterranean, as a reference to Greek sailors, who would bring items back from their travels to Greece and the world. These familiar elements, such as corals from exotic seas, Greek statues, consoles with Asian references, Cycladic wooden furniture, ceramics and European upholstered furniture, are put together to create an interior atmosphere that is both local and cosmopolitan.

‘The circular design of the spa, fitness hall and stargazing area draws inspiration from the traditional threshing floors, used by Cycladic farmers to separate seeds from straws, which used to exist in the area.’

cosmehotelparos.com

(Image credit: Breba Photography)