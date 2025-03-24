Bhutan's new international airport will unlock the magic of a notoriously inaccessible destination
The Gelephu International Airport, to be designed by BIG, will open in 2029.
For many travellers, Bhutan's pristine beauty and serene, spiritual allure can feel out of reach. Not only does the Himalayan kingdom impose strict tourism rules to preserve its heritage, it's also notoriously difficult to get to. In fact, just 50 pilots are qualified to navigate the hair-raising mountain runway approach to the country's only international airport. But a new airport designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) promises to make Bhutan more accessible than ever before.
The new Gelephu International Airport has been selected for its strategic location near the Bhutan-Indian border and the Paitha River, which provide flatter terrain and views of subtropical forests. As the country’s second international airport, it will be capable of handling 123 flights daily when it opens in 2029 and is projected to welcome 1.3 million passengers annually by 2040.
The project is a collaborative effort between the aviation engineering firm NACO and the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a larger urban development initiative led by BIG, Arup, and Cistri. While the broader aim of the Mindfulness City has remained somewhat nebulous, the forthcoming Gelephu International Airport offers insights into Bhutan’s aspirations for sustainable growth.
BIG has designed the airport to reflect Bhutanese tradition, as evidenced by the locally sourced timber and the intricate carvings, created by local artisans, that will adorn its diagrid structure.
‘Upon closer inspection, all the mass timber members are carved and coloured according to traditional craft, adorned with three types of dragons representing the past, present, and future of Bhutan,’ explains Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG.
Constructed to support the anticipated growth of the GMC, the airport’s timber frames are structurally independent, facilitating easy disassembly for future expansion. Meanwhile, a painted façade draws inspiration from Kachen– traditional decorative wooden pillars found in Dzongs, monasteries, and royal palaces – signifying the airport’s cultural importance within the community.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
You can stay in Jame Eagan’s glass-and-steel mansion from Severance
The Taghkanic House by Thomas Phifer serves as the home of Lumon’s CEO in the AppleTV+ series, and can be rented out for dystopian stays
By Anna Solomon Published
-
The Further Reading Library is a new collection of esoteric art and design books
Collating the forgotten histories of left-field creatives, this new publishing imprint reveals hitherto unseen artistic experiments from the past
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ai Weiwei's major retrospective in Seattle is a timely and provocative exploration of human rights
'Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism' of Ai Weiwei is on now at the Seattle Art Museum
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
BIG’s Hôtel des Horlogers for Audemars Piguet offers Swiss bliss in Le Brassus
Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has designed a striking new hotel for Audemars Piguet, now open in Switzerland’s watchmaking heartland
By Bill Prince Last updated