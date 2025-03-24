For many travellers, Bhutan's pristine beauty and serene, spiritual allure can feel out of reach. Not only does the Himalayan kingdom impose strict tourism rules to preserve its heritage, it's also notoriously difficult to get to. In fact, just 50 pilots are qualified to navigate the hair-raising mountain runway approach to the country's only international airport. But a new airport designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) promises to make Bhutan more accessible than ever before.

(Image credit: Courtesy of BIG)

The new Gelephu International Airport has been selected for its strategic location near the Bhutan-Indian border and the Paitha River, which provide flatter terrain and views of subtropical forests. As the country’s second international airport, it will be capable of handling 123 flights daily when it opens in 2029 and is projected to welcome 1.3 million passengers annually by 2040.

The project is a collaborative effort between the aviation engineering firm NACO and the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a larger urban development initiative led by BIG, Arup, and Cistri. While the broader aim of the Mindfulness City has remained somewhat nebulous, the forthcoming Gelephu International Airport offers insights into Bhutan’s aspirations for sustainable growth.

(Image credit: Courtesy of BIG)

BIG has designed the airport to reflect Bhutanese tradition, as evidenced by the locally sourced timber and the intricate carvings, created by local artisans, that will adorn its diagrid structure.

‘Upon closer inspection, all the mass timber members are carved and coloured according to traditional craft, adorned with three types of dragons representing the past, present, and future of Bhutan,’ explains Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG.

(Image credit: Courtesy of BIG)

Constructed to support the anticipated growth of the GMC, the airport’s timber frames are structurally independent, facilitating easy disassembly for future expansion. Meanwhile, a painted façade draws inspiration from Kachen– traditional decorative wooden pillars found in Dzongs, monasteries, and royal palaces – signifying the airport’s cultural importance within the community.

