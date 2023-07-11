An epicurean summer at Sani Resort puts gourmet Greece under the spotlight
Michelin-starred chefs at Sani Resort in Halkidiki have prepared a summer-long feast
Epicurean delights abound at Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece, this summer, with a series of Michelin-starred chefs taking residency. Chefs including Akira Back, Javier Torres, Hélène Darroze, Christian Le Squer and Stephanie Le Quellec, will host takeovers at Sani’s restaurants, in a celebration of international cuisine.
Six Michelin-starred chef Hélène Darroze will be bringing her distinctive brand of French cuisine – demonstrated at her restaurants in London’s The Connaught, her own restaurant in Paris and at Provence’s Villa La Coste – to Elia restaurant on 22 July.
She will join three-Michelin-starred chef Christian Le Squer, who takes the reins the week after with his modern take on traditional French delicacies. Southern France is also explored by Stephanie Le Quellec, who will be bringing a playfulness to luxury dining at Water restaurant with a new menu, while Spanish chef Javier Torres interprets Catalonian heritage at Elia restaurant.
The gastronomy festival marks a summer of entertainment for the Greek resort, which will also be hosting a music festival as well as adding to its restaurant portfolio, bringing the total up to 27, alongside 13 bars. The two new restaurants, Elia specialising in Greek cuisine and the Lima Peruvian restaurant, add to the rainbow of international dining options.
Guests can also enjoy a new Spa Suite at Porto Sani, with bespoke face and body treatments a calm foil for a thermal area and ice fountain, and treatments and products from Parisian luxury brand Anne Semonin. Visitors staying at one of the five hotels that comprise the resort – Sani Beach, Sani Club, Porto Sani, Sani Asterias and Sani Dunes – can also explore a range of new wellbeing activities, including private aerial yoga lessons, forest trails and tailored programmes.
The resort’s strict adherence to ecological codes, which has seen it awarded World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort at the World Travel Awards, makes for sustainable hospitality imbued with a luxury freshness and no compromise to design.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
