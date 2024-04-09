Vauxhall Corsa Electric brings the modest model upmarket
Car-share convenience or the burden of automotive ownership? The Vauxhall Corsa Electric goes high-tech to help sway the undecided
You may well already be familiar with Vauxhall’s Corsa EV. One of the mainstays of European car rental and car-sharing systems, this compact electric vehicle is an automotive appliance, a functional piece of industrial machinery that’s designed to be hard-wearing and economically efficient, giving the best returns when it’s in constant operation. In this respect, it’s more like a bus or an airliner than a conventional passenger car. So is there any point in actually owning a Corsa, rather than using an app to locate one nearby?
The current Corsa is the sixth iteration of a small car that’s been built under General Motors’ Opel, Chevrolet and Vauxhall brands, and now finds a place within Stellantis. Originally introduced in 1982, the little Corsa was for many years one of the humblest cars on the market. Initially known in the UK as the ‘Nova’, it was at one point the best-selling car in the entire world.
Over six generations, the expectations of car owners have been significantly elevated, as has the proportion of people eschewing having their own car altogether. These shifting demographics have given the Corsa a fillip as the model has become a popular choice for car-sharing systems. For the undiscriminating driver, the Corsa is a conveniently located four-wheeled object and nothing more.
The concept of car-sharing and car clubs date back to the late 1940s, with the first dedicated schemes operating in Europe in 1970s-era France and the Netherlands. As with many of the early programmes, the idea went hand-in-hand with a specifically designed vehicle to share, something lightweight and less obviously car-like. These days, countries like China are littered with vast graveyards of these now unwanted EVs; customers want ‘real world’ models, not second-rate substitutions. At the same time, manufacturers are all too happy to provide their stock to the likes of Zipcar, seeing car sharing as a gateway to eventual car ownership.
Our Vauxhall Corsa Electric test drive
The Corsa ticks all the boxes, being both a sensible, grown-up and thoroughly decent machine in its own right, but also sufficiently quotidian and rugged to deal with hundreds of different drivers and demands each month. We tried the latest version of the Corsa Electric to see if it could instil the urge to own, not rent, such a machine.
The good news is that the Corsa feels convincingly solid and well put together. It’s a car that has gradually ascended the automotive class ladder over the years, forever chasing the kudos of Volkswagen’s Golf, the car that captured and defined the idea of compact luxury. With a range of up to 246 miles, plenty of zip and compact proportions, the Corsa EV hits a crucial sweet spot, a city car you’d be happy and confident to take on the occasional long journey.
Equipment is first rate. In this, the electric Corsa ‘Ultimate’ edition, you get a driver’s seat with massage function, LED head- and taillights, Alcantara trim, digital instruments, adaptive cruise control and more. You also have a sticker price that’s over ten times that of the original Nova back in 1982 (well over three times the rate of inflation). For a compact car – even an electric one – it’s very expensive.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
How we buy and use cars is changing, and the modern Corsa highlights that shift. There’s no margin in ultra-compact cars – at least not those built in Europe – so manufacturers are having to increase creature comforts in order to elevate prices. It’s a business model that has favoured the SUV for decades, so kudos to Stellantis for keeping the Corsa alive. Owning your own, however, could be seen as an eccentric decision if modest mobility is all you need.
Vauxhall Corsa Electric Ultimate Edition, from £37,190, Vauxhall.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Tsatsas teams up with a cult 1990s designer for collection in leather and lace
German leather goods brand Tsatsas has united with Kostas Murkudis, who began his career as first assistant to Helmut Lang, on a capsule collection of clothing and accessories constructed entirely from leather and lace
By Jack Moss Published
-
Get groovy at The Pinky Ring, Las Vegas, a 1970s cocktail lounge shaking up the city
The Pinky Ring is a Las Vegas cocktail and live music venue by Bruno Mars and Yabu Pushelberg
By Tianna Williams Published
-
John Akomfrah explores the sonic for the British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2024
We spoke with John Akomfrah ahead of the 60th Venice Biennale on what to expect from his British Pavilion
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Mighty Kia EV9 is the brand’s biggest electric vehicle. How does it scale up to its rivals?
We take the Kia EV9 – now in showrooms, in a wide range of versions – for a spin to see how the revitalised company handles the design of a big SUV
By Guy Bird Published
-
Toyota bz4X SUV is the marque’s first pure electric vehicle
The Toyota bz4X is our first chance to explore how the long-standing masters of mass automobile production make an EV
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Rivian R2 and R3 downsize a format to increase the EV company’s standings
The Californian manufacturer has revealed the new Rivian R2 and R3, all-electric SUVs that combine practicality with functional elegance
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Microcar madness: three new ultra-compact electric city cars
These two-seater electric microcars are the ultimate errand machines, designed for short hops and small spaces, all with a minimal footprint
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Morgan Motor Company reveals its new all-electric prototype
The Morgan XP-1 is the British manufacturer’s latest attempt at electrifying its iconic hand-crafted lightweight sports machines
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Volvo EM90 is the brand’s all-electric first foray into the Multi-Purpose Vehicle
So far only China will get the new Volvo EM90 MPV; we think it has global potential
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Spain’s Cupra is staking a claim to become the most emotional electric carmaker
We spoke to Cupra’s CEO Wayne Griffiths about the art, science and imagination required to create an auto brand from scratch
By Jonathan Bell Published