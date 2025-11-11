Fancy owning a piece of French automotive history? Bid in The Renault Icons Auction
Renault is paring back its substantial collection of historic automobiles by auctioning off duplicate models. We present 14 of the finest lots
Ahead of the opening of its new museum in Flins-sur-Seine, Paris, Renault will be holding an auction of 100 key models – duplicates – from its comprehensive collection of over 800 ‘emblematic and unique models’. Held by longstanding partner Artcurial Motorcars, the auction will take place at the French manufacturer’s historic Flins-sur-Seine factory outside Paris on 7 December 2025.
Founded in 1899 by the Renault brothers, Louis, Marcel and Fernand, the company has been at the heart of French industrial and cultural life ever since. Its range of small cars, continuing right up to the present day, epitomise Gallic ingenuity and innovation. The auction acknowledges this, as well as Renault’s pioneering role in EVs and its status as a garlanded player in global motorsport.
We’ve perused the auction catalogue and come up with a wishlist of 14 vehicles that embody the spirit of the brand.
Lot 13: Renault Floride Cabriolet ‘Disney’, 1960
This elegant two-seater was designed by two of the biggest names in Italian coachbuilding, Frua and Ghia. This particular example had a stint in Disneyland Paris, hence the unique colour scheme.
Lot 21: Renault 4 électrique ‘Zity’, 1991
Not an early example of Renault’s electrification history, but an example converted into an EV in 2021 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the original Renault 4 – which remained in production from 1961 all the way through to 1991.
Lot 22: Renault 5 décorée ‘police’, 1983
Another sleight of hand – this 1980s-era Renault 5 was kitted out as a police car by the team at the Renault museum. It is, however, a very late model R5 in excellent condition and as such can easily be restored to original condition.
Lot 26: Renault 4 F4 électrique fourgonnette Darty, 1985
The utilitarian ‘fourgonnette’ panel-van variant of the R4 was a mainstay of small French businesses from the 1960s onwards. This rare survivor is another EV conversion, finished in the colours of French electrical goods chain Darty.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Lot 42: Renault Twingo II Concept, 2006
In addition to reviving the 4 and 5 nameplates for its new era of small electric cars, Renault has just unveiled a new Twingo. This non-roadworthy concept car from 2006 previewed the second generation Twingo, a city car that ultimately lacked the original’s visual verve.
Lot 48: Renault Trafic Deck'Up Concept car, 2004
A conceptual blend of off-roader, panel van and beach buggy, the Trafic Deck’Up debuted at the Brussels Motor Show as a quirky preview of the incoming angular Renault house style and the new century’s search for automotive form factors.
Lot 62: Renault Spider prototype, 1998
The Spider was a cult two-seater from Renault Sport, first suggested with a concept at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show, a time when Renault ruled the Formula 1 track. Stripped down and ultra-light – the car was ultimately sold without a windscreen – this early production prototype is sadly a non-runner.
Lot 65: Renault 5 GT Turbo Gr. N, 1990
As well as Formula 1, Renault was also a fearsome competitor in the World Rally Championship. This particular Renault 5 GT Turbo rally car won Group N in the 22nd Ivory Coast-Bandama Rally in 1990, driven by Alain Oreille and Michel Roissard.
Lot 68: Renault Mégane III Trophy maquette, 2009
A rolling model of a race-spec Renault Mégane, this chiselled Mégane RS III Trophy resembles the production car on steroids. Enterprising enthusiasts will need to do a lot of work to bring this maquette to life.
Lot 100: Renault RE 40-04 Formule 1, 1983
American Eddie Cheever replaced René Arnoux in the 1983 F1 season. This car, one of several F1 cars for sale in the auction, finished 3rd at that year’s Monza GP. Cheever’s teammate, Alain Prost, is perhaps better known, as a four-time World Drivers' Champion. It was Renault who dominated the Constructors’ Championship through the 1990s its their partnership with Williams.
Lot 154: Renault Clio II 6-wheel pick-up, 2001
This Frankenstein creation started out as a Renault Clio II, before being transformed by Renault factory workers as a training exercise. Low speed use only – perfect for parades.
Lot 169: Renault Operandi concept van, 2000
This styling model of the Operandi concept van still looks fresh today, with its chunky utilitarian styling inside and out and compact dimensions.
Lot 176: Chausson P.E.R.L.E. concept car, 1989
Developed by now-defunct supplier Chausson, the Projet d'Études et de Recherches d'une Ligne Européenne was powered by Renault and first exhibited at the 1987 Frankfurt Motor Show. The concept had a brief cameo in Wim Wenders’ Until the End of the World.
Lot 179: Renault 21 ex-Lévy and Goliath, 1986
Another cinematic vehicle, this time from Gérard Oury’s 1987 comedy Lévy and Goliath. In the film, this extraordinary creation results from an accidental delivery of cocaine to the production line at the Renault factory.
Artcurial Motorcars will hold the Renault Icons sale at Flins-sur-Seine, Paris, on 7 December 2025, Artcurial.com, @Artcurial__
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Introducing the iPhone Pocket, a joyful new accessory from Apple and Issey Miyake
Carrying your device just got a colourful new twist thanks to the iPhone Pocket, a celebration of the two companies’ shared design DNA
-
Tempted to try building with stone? This project will convince you of its merits
Welcome to the Future Observatory's The Stone Demonstrator, a project conceived to show off the material's strong points, now on display in West London
-
The new office of the Italian embassy in London is a love letter to the country’s creativity
Wallpaper* takes a peek inside Casa Italia, the new Italian embassy in London, designed by our long-time collaborator Nick Vinson
-
All the new electric cars and concepts revealed at Munich’s IAA Mobility 2025
Munich’s alternative motorshow is now in its third iteration, combining a traditional exhibition space with a conference and large-scale public activations on the streets of the city
-
The 504 Pikes Peak is Peugeot Design Lab’s radical reinvention of the classic family wagon
Peugeot unveils a trio of concept cars that celebrate history, music and design, with in-car vinyl, carbon bodywork and outrageous performance
-
The top 10 concept cars of 2024, as selected by Wallpaper’s Transport Editor
We round up our favourite forays into futuristic design with this collection of concepts and design studies showcasing the transport of tomorrow
-
Renault celebrates new R4 EV and electric mobility with TheArsenale and four French start-ups
Renault's '4 Movements' accompanied the R4 E-Tech at the 2024 Paris Motor Show; the clutch of sleek machines will bring innovative electrification to air, sea and water
-
Ora-ïto transforms the Renault 17 into a futuristic yet retro-tinged vision
The R17 electric restomod x Ora-ïto is the fourth in Renault's series of designer-led reimaginings of iconic models from its past. We think it's the best of the lot
-
DAB Motors celebrates Olympic glory with five unique custom-designed electric motorbikes
The French electric motorbike brand has created five sport-inspired editions as a way of marking Paris 2024 and the arrival of DAB Custom Studio
-
The new Renault 5 E-Tech’s design secrets and designer dreams revealed
Wallpaper* talks to Renault’s Laurens van den Acker and Gilles Vidal about how they shaped the eagerly awaited Renault 5 E-Tech
-
The return of the Geneva Motor Show (to Geneva) as a place for global debuts
The Geneva Motor Show is back. After 2020’s pandemic cancellation and an ‘exported’ event in Qatar in 2023, the organisers of GIMS 2024 had their work cut out to stay relevant. Here are our highlights