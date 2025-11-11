Ahead of the opening of its new museum in Flins-sur-Seine, Paris, Renault will be holding an auction of 100 key models – duplicates – from its comprehensive collection of over 800 ‘emblematic and unique models’. Held by longstanding partner Artcurial Motorcars, the auction will take place at the French manufacturer’s historic Flins-sur-Seine factory outside Paris on 7 December 2025.

Renault 21 from the film Lévy and Goliath, 1986 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

Founded in 1899 by the Renault brothers, Louis, Marcel and Fernand, the company has been at the heart of French industrial and cultural life ever since. Its range of small cars, continuing right up to the present day, epitomise Gallic ingenuity and innovation. The auction acknowledges this, as well as Renault’s pioneering role in EVs and its status as a garlanded player in global motorsport.

Interior of the Renault Operandi concept van, 2000 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

We’ve perused the auction catalogue and come up with a wishlist of 14 vehicles that embody the spirit of the brand.

Lot 13: Renault Floride Cabriolet ‘Disney’, 1960

Lot 13: Renault Floride Cabriolet ‘Disney’, 1960 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

This elegant two-seater was designed by two of the biggest names in Italian coachbuilding, Frua and Ghia. This particular example had a stint in Disneyland Paris, hence the unique colour scheme.

Lot 21: Renault 4 électrique ‘Zity’, 1991

Lot 21: Renault 4 électrique ‘Zity’, 1991 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

Not an early example of Renault’s electrification history, but an example converted into an EV in 2021 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the original Renault 4 – which remained in production from 1961 all the way through to 1991.

Lot 22: Renault 5 décorée ‘police’, 1983

Lot 22: Renault 5 décorée ‘police’, 1983 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

Another sleight of hand – this 1980s-era Renault 5 was kitted out as a police car by the team at the Renault museum. It is, however, a very late model R5 in excellent condition and as such can easily be restored to original condition.

Lot 26: Renault 4 F4 électrique fourgonnette Darty, 1985

Lot 26: Renault 4 F4 électrique fourgonnette Darty, 1985 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

The utilitarian ‘fourgonnette’ panel-van variant of the R4 was a mainstay of small French businesses from the 1960s onwards. This rare survivor is another EV conversion, finished in the colours of French electrical goods chain Darty.

Lot 42: Renault Twingo II Concept, 2006

Lot 42: Renault Twingo II Concept, 2006 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

In addition to reviving the 4 and 5 nameplates for its new era of small electric cars, Renault has just unveiled a new Twingo. This non-roadworthy concept car from 2006 previewed the second generation Twingo, a city car that ultimately lacked the original’s visual verve.

Lot 48: Renault Trafic Deck'Up Concept car, 2004

Renault Trafic Deck'Up Concept car, 2004 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

A conceptual blend of off-roader, panel van and beach buggy, the Trafic Deck’Up debuted at the Brussels Motor Show as a quirky preview of the incoming angular Renault house style and the new century’s search for automotive form factors.

Lot 62: Renault Spider prototype, 1998

Renault Spider prototype, 1998 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

The Spider was a cult two-seater from Renault Sport, first suggested with a concept at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show, a time when Renault ruled the Formula 1 track. Stripped down and ultra-light – the car was ultimately sold without a windscreen – this early production prototype is sadly a non-runner.

Lot 65: Renault 5 GT Turbo Gr. N, 1990

Renault 5 GT Turbo Gr. N, 1990 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

As well as Formula 1, Renault was also a fearsome competitor in the World Rally Championship. This particular Renault 5 GT Turbo rally car won Group N in the 22nd Ivory Coast-Bandama Rally in 1990, driven by Alain Oreille and Michel Roissard.

Lot 68: Renault Mégane III Trophy maquette, 2009

Renault Mégane III Trophy maquette, 2009 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

A rolling model of a race-spec Renault Mégane, this chiselled Mégane RS III Trophy resembles the production car on steroids. Enterprising enthusiasts will need to do a lot of work to bring this maquette to life.

Lot 100: Renault RE 40-04 Formule 1, 1983

Renault RE 40-04 Formule 1, 1983 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

American Eddie Cheever replaced René Arnoux in the 1983 F1 season. This car, one of several F1 cars for sale in the auction, finished 3rd at that year’s Monza GP. Cheever’s teammate, Alain Prost, is perhaps better known, as a four-time World Drivers' Champion. It was Renault who dominated the Constructors’ Championship through the 1990s its their partnership with Williams.

Lot 154: Renault Clio II 6-wheel pick-up, 2001

Renault Clio II 6-wheel pick-up, 2001 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

This Frankenstein creation started out as a Renault Clio II, before being transformed by Renault factory workers as a training exercise. Low speed use only – perfect for parades.

Lot 169: Renault Operandi concept van, 2000

Renault Operandi concept van, 2000 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

This styling model of the Operandi concept van still looks fresh today, with its chunky utilitarian styling inside and out and compact dimensions.

Lot 176: Chausson P.E.R.L.E. concept car, 1989

Chausson PERLE concept car, 1989 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

Developed by now-defunct supplier Chausson, the Projet d'Études et de Recherches d'une Ligne Européenne was powered by Renault and first exhibited at the 1987 Frankfurt Motor Show. The concept had a brief cameo in Wim Wenders’ Until the End of the World.

Lot 179: Renault 21 ex-Lévy and Goliath, 1986

Renault 21 ex-Lévy and Goliath, 1986 (Image credit: Peter Singhof)

Another cinematic vehicle, this time from Gérard Oury’s 1987 comedy Lévy and Goliath. In the film, this extraordinary creation results from an accidental delivery of cocaine to the production line at the Renault factory.

Artcurial Motorcars will hold the Renault Icons sale at Flins-sur-Seine, Paris, on 7 December 2025, Artcurial.com, @Artcurial__