The mash-up between Mercedes and Geely continues with the multi-functional smart #5

The all-electric car brand smart has revealed its newest model for Europe, the smart #5. Joining the smart #1 and smart #3, the new #5 – shown here in the ruggedised Summit Edition – officially goes on sale in the UK in late 2025.

smart #5 Summit Edition (Image credit: smart)

As we’ve previously noted, smart no longer stands for ultra-compact cars. The new #5 makes that plain, as this is the first-ever mid-size SUV from the brand. This sector, a bit of a misnomer to those unfamiliar with the auto market, applies to far larger cars than it implies, with even seven-seater models coming under the ‘mid-size’ bracket.

smart #5 Premium Edition and Summit Edition (Image credit: smart)

At just under 4.7m, the #5 squares up to rivals like the BMW iX3 and Audi Q4, and although smart doesn’t have the longevity and prestige of those long-standing brands, it’s been around far longer than many of its Chinese-built peers. The car’s origins are also reflected in the tech package, which include an 800-volt platform, a 100 kWh battery and a driving range of up to 366 miles (for smart #5 Pro+ model).

smart #5 Summit Edition folder access ladder (Image credit: smart)

This is the Summit Edition, which doubles down on the SUV’s off-roading credentials, bolstering the all-wheel drive platform with a roof platform, a fold-out side ladder for access, and an electric trailer hitch. Along with the Pulse edition, the car also offers five different off-road modes (Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud, and Rock), along with a swift sub-five second 0-62mph sprint.

Inside the smart #5 Premium Edition (Image credit: smart)

There’s also a Premium edition, which places more emphasis on interior colour and trim quality, with less hard-wearing surfaces and chunky detailing. The smart #5 also has a widescreen digital dashboard with surfaces and forms that echo the curved design elements found on the exterior.

Inside the smart #5 Premium Edition, with its fold flat seats (Image credit: smart)

The spacious interior makes the most of the car’s long wheelbase, with storage aplenty front and rear and no less than 34 compartments scattered around the car. The smart #5 looks set to become a car camper favourite, thanks to the fold flat seating system and the ability to charge devices via the Vehicle-to-Load power capabilities. Other touches include LED reading lights, a head-up display system and 20-speaker Dolby Atmos-enabled Sennheiser audio.

The interior of the smart #5 Summit Edition (Image credit: smart)

The interior tech introduces another one of smart’s cartoonish in-car avatars, a novelty that might swiftly grate. It’s the only duff note in a debut that promises to deliver much more than its rivals.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Design detail of the smart #5 Summit Edition (Image credit: smart)

smart#5, more details at UK.smart.com